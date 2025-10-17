Arne Slot Offers Injury Updates on Three Key Liverpool Players Before Man Utd
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed he expects both midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and defender Ibrahima Konaté to be available for Sunday’s meeting with Manchester United.
Gravenberch complained of a minor hamstring issue earlier this week, sparking obvious concerns about his involvement against United at the weekend. Konaté, meanwhile, limped off against Chelsea before the international break and was eventually released from the France squad.
There was confidence that Konaté would be fit in time to face Ruben Amorim’s side, and Slot has now confirmed a handful of positive fitness updates for his side.
“Ryan is completely fit,” he began. “We still have to train twice, but if you ask me now, he’s completely fit. We are in a good place with the Dutch national team. Ronald Koeman can make a decision either to play either Tijjani Reijnders or Ryan Gravenberch... he played them both 45 minutes.
“Ibou has come back to us and started his sessions again. He’s expected to train with us today.”
Unfortunately, Slot confirmed goalkeeper Alisson remains unavailable because of the hamstring injury picked up against Galatasaray earlier this month. Reports have suggested there is growing concern about his condition, but Slot refused to give anything away.
“[Alisson] is not training with us,” Slot revealed. “He’s out.”
Pushed for a timeline for his recovery, the Reds boss added: “Like I always say, it’s so difficult to say, because the end phase of rehab always can give you positives or negatives. He will not play this weekend and also not next week.”
Liverpool head into the United game on a run of three consecutive defeats—a slump which has seen them give up first place in the Premier League standings to Arsenal. The Gunners are in action away at Fulham earlier in the weekend.