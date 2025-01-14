Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Premier League
Liverpool face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League looking to right the wrongs suffered earlier in the season.
Nuno Espírito Santo's Forest is one of the surprises of the season. Not only did they hand Arne Slot his first loss as Liverpool boss, at Anfield no less, but Forest is currently third in the table on 40 points. Forest is four points clear of Chelsea and level on points with Arsenal, a side they could overtake if they get another one over on Liverpool.
For the Reds, it's a big opportunity to put even further pressure on Arsenal. A nine point lead with the Gunners heading for a north London derby on Wednesday would be massive as we head into February.
Here's how Liverpool could line up when they travel to the City Ground on Jan. 14.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian comes back into the side after Caoimhin Kelleher started in the FA Cup.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold started against Accrington Stanley, but he should start once again.
CB: Jarell Quansah—Quansah gets the nod next to Virgil van Dijk.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain starts next to Quansah as the team navigates some defensive injrueso.
LB: Andy Robertson—No question here, Robertson completes the back line.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman comes back into the starting lineup.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister got a full rest in the FA Cup and should pair Gravenberch in what's Liverpool's best midfield.
RW: Mohamed Salah—The Egyptian continues to lead the Premier League in goals (18) and assists (13).
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai starts in the 10 role looking to create chances for one of the most dynamic attacks in Europe.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo starts on the left as he continues a strong season for the Reds.
ST: Luis Díaz—The Colombian did not feature in the FA Cup and should be in line to start up top.