Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham: Salah-Less Reds Need Ekitike Magic
Liverpool are seeking to extend their five-game unbeaten run and clinch a third successive victory when they visit Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this Saturday.
The Reds are still some distance from the side that cantered to Premier League glory last season, but back-to-back victories over Inter and Brighton & Hove Albion have raised morale and restored some semblance of competence after a dismal spell.
Liverpool will be buoyed by their terrific record against Spurs heading into a tough festive challenge, with 23 goals scored across their five most recent victories over Tottenham. When they win this fixture, they do it in style.
However, the absence of Mohamed Salah due to the Africa Cup of Nations and injuries elsewhere intensify the pressure ahead of their upcoming test, with Arne Slot desperate to clinch an early Christmas gift with victory in the capital.
Here is how Liverpool could line up at Spurs.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Despite Liverpool keeping successive clean sheets, Alisson has still been put to work. Fine saves against both Inter and Brighton have helped the Reds on their way to victories.
RB: Conor Bradley—Joe Gomez is back on the treatment table, but the return of Bradley from suspension offers Slot some positive news. Jeremie Frimpong is also back for the Reds and will earn minutes in the coming weeks—perhaps on the right wing rather than at right back.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Spurs are still missing former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke through injury, meaning a battle with Richarlison lies in wait for the inconsistent Konaté. The ex-Everton striker has managed four goal contributions against the Reds since joining Tottenham.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool need their captain to lead by example at Spurs as they home in on their third consecutive shutout. The Dutchman remains completely essential to his side’s defensive performance.
LB: Milos Kerkez—There are a few encouraging signs that Kerkez might be finding his feet at Liverpool, but tests don’t come much tricker for left backs than Mohammed Kudus. The skilful winger has pace and power to burn.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Liverpool need Gravenberch at his imperious best in the capital and will be pleased with his recent displays against Leeds United, Inter and Brighton. The Reds need another member of their Dutch contingent to flourish.
DM: Curtis Jones—Jones has impressed in recent weeks as Slot moves to a more narrow system, whether it be a diamond or 4-2-3-1 setup. He provides energy and composure in midfield, never shying away from hard work.
RW: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai enters the fixture as a slight injury doubt, but should feature against Spurs given his significance to Slot’s team. Liverpool’s player of the season will be used on the right-hand side in place of the absent Salah.
AM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister has some way to go before emulating last season’s performances, but another midfield body has helped Liverpool tighten their defensive unit.
LW: Florian Wirtz—The costly German continues to show glimpses of his talents, even when shoe-horned into the team from the left wing. He’s still desperately searching for his first Liverpool goal.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Liverpool have witnessed back-to-back braces from Ekitiké in the Premier League as he continues to blaze a trail for the club’s struggling summer signings. He’s now up to seven league goals and simply must start ahead of the floundering Alexander Isak.