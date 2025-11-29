Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Four Changes From European Humiliation
Liverpool are seeking to stop the rot at West Ham United this weekend having suffered nine defeats from their past 12 matches across all competitions.
The Reds hit a new low on Wednesday night as they were unceremoniously trounced on home soil by PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch giants ran out 4–1 winners to inflict one of Liverpool’s heaviest Anfield defeats of the modern era.
Liverpool collapsed dramatically for the third game running and the pressure is becoming unbearable for Arne Slot, who will be desperate to witness a response from his underperforming squad on Sunday afternoon.
The Dutch manager is expected to make changes from the midweek embarrassment, but he doesn’t boast an abundance of options worth thrusting into the first team. Still, there will be several much-needed alterations.
Here is how Liverpool could line up against the Hammers.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Alisson returned from injury just in time for the 3–0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, but missed an even grander capitulation midweek through illness. The brilliant Brazilian will expect more from his defensive unit on his return.
RB: Joe Gomez—Slot has revealed that Gomez is “close” to playing meaningful minutes amid Liverpool’s right back woes. Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong remain missing, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are much more useful in midfield.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Real Madrid have reportedly dropped their interest in Konaté and the Frenchman can have few complaints after months of poor performances. He made another sizeable blunder midweek that cost Liverpool a goal.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk has fronted up to the media amid Liverpool’s dismal form, but it’s time for the Dutchman to do his talking on the pitch. He’s been well below his best this season as concerns over his longevity emerge.
LB: Andy Robertson—Milos Kerkez is simply not good enough—not yet anyway. The summer signing produced another disastrous showing against PSV and cannot be carried any longer, with Robertson returning to the team.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Liverpool’s decision not to sign another defensive midfielder over the summer is coming back to bite them, with extra pressure heaped on Gravenberch’s shoulders. The Dutchman looks ever so tired.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Reds are still awaiting the re-emergence of the Mac Allister they have become accustomed to in recent seasons. The Argentine’s stuttering start to the season continues, but Slot has few other options to turn to in midfield.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Another anonymous midweek display from Salah only intensifies the pressure, with the Egyptian looking increasingly like a passenger in this Liverpool team. On and off the ball, he’s not been good enough.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—One of maybe two or three players who can hold their heads high amid the turmoil, Szoboszlai once again proved Liverpool‘s shining light against PSV. If only Slot had a few more copies of the Hungarian.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo has been incredibly hit-and-miss this season. When he’s on song, he provides real threat down the left flank, but when things start to go awry, he often shrinks. He will be nervously looking over his shoulder at Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha.
ST: Alexander Isak—Hugo Ekitiké picked up a knock midweek and while he’s not expected to be out of action for long, he’s a major doubt for Sunday. That means another start for Isak, who desperately needs to show at least a glimpse of his former self.