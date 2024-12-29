Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham United: Premier League
Liverpool look to end 2024 on a high note when they travel to London Stadium to face West Ham United.
Unbeaten in all competitions since Sept. 14, the Reds are flying high. A win against West Ham in their final game of 2024 would take them nine points clear of second place Arsenal. Though, Arne Slot will have to navigate the game if he wants a mostly available squad for Manchester United save for the injured Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate.
Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Núñez are all at risk of missing the rivalry game to kick off 2025 if they pick up a yellow card this time out. Liverpool will already be without Dominik Szoboszlai through yellow card accumulation as well for the West Ham game.
Here's how Liverpool could look against West Ham United.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham United (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian is still looking for his first clean sheet back from injury.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Question marks around Trent's future continue to get highlighted as we head into the January transfer window.
CB: Joe Gomez—Gomez continues to start alongside the club captain.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain leads the league in passes so far.
LB: Kostas Tsimikas—Tsimikas, if either as a starter or off the bench, would tally his 100th appearance for Liverpool.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch patrols the midfield, but he'll have to be careful. Another yellow card would see him miss the Manchester United game.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine will be Liverpool's metronome in midfield.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Leading the league in goals, in assists, what can't Mohamed Salah do?
AM: Curtis Jones—Dominik Szoboszlai will miss the game through yellow card accumulation. Jones should be the natural replacement at the 10.
LW: Luis Díaz—The Colombian starts on the left with Cody Gakpo in danger of missing the Manchester United game due to yellow card accumulation.
ST: Diogo Jota—Darwin Nuñéz is another player who's at risk of missing Manchester United, so Jota comes into the side after making four consecutive appearances off the bench.