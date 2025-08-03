Liverpool Predicted Lineups vs. Athletic Club: New Signings to Start in Double-Header
Liverpool will play two matches against Basque side Athletic Club at Anfield on Monday as they step up their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign.
The Reds have won three and lost one of their friendlies this summer, with that sole defeat coming in the first of two matches on their Asian tour. The counter-attacking Milan punished some defensive sloppiness, but Liverpool recovered with a 3–1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos.
Arne Slot will name two separate starting lineups for the clashes with Athletic, which kick off three hours apart from one another. Most of the club’s senior squad will earn significant minutes on Liverpool’s return to Merseyside, while there will also be places for some of the club’s most exciting academy players.
Here is how Liverpool could line up for their upcoming friendlies.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club—Match 1
Liverpool could well be without Alisson on Monday after the Brazilian stopper left Asia prematurely due to personal reasons. If he’s unable to return for Athletic’s visit, summer signing Freddie Woodman might get the nod in one of the two matches.
The Reds have a centre back shortage after Joe Gomez’s latest injury setback, with Ryan Gravenberch potentially filling in once more alongside compatriot Virgil van Dijk. New recruit Milos Kerkez will earn his first Anfield experience as a home player, while Conor Bradley will feature in one of the games.
Alexis Mac Allister returned from injury against Marinos last time out and could partner Curtis Jones in the midfield, with Harvey Elliott also earning some much-needed game time.
Mohamed Salah and 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha both dazzled against Marinos and will be eager to impress against Athletic, especially the latter considering Liverpool might be in the hunt for a new winger soon. Hugo Ekitiké made his debut in Japan following his £79 million ($104.9 million) move and should feature for longer at Anfield on Monday.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Bradley, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Elliott, Ngumoha; Ekitiké.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club—Match 2
Regardless of Alisson’s availability, Giorgi Mamardashvili will start in one of Monday’s games, while summer signing Jeremie Frimpong will also feel the warmth of the Anfield crowd. Ibrahima Konaté and Andy Robertson are certain to feature in their preferred roles, but Kostas Tsimikas might play at centre back having been used there by Slot in pre-season.
Dominik Szoboszlai has been utilised in a deeper role during some of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies, impressing in the function as Slot looks to find room in the side for the Hungarian. His minutes will be affected by the arrival of Florian Wirtz, who scored his first Liverpool goal last time out. Wataru Endo, who captained the Reds in his homeland against Marinos, should feature, too.
Ben Doak might be handed an opportunity on the right-hand side of Liverpool’s attack as he looks to catch Slot’s eye, while Cody Gakpo is guaranteed to feature following Luis Díaz’s recent move to Bayern Munich. Darwin Núñez, who has scored four in pre-season so far, will start despite a potential exit this summer.