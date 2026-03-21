‘A While’—Liverpool Rocked by Star’s Worrying Injury Admission

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has confirmed he will be out of action for “a while” as he nurses an injury.

Alisson missed the first leg of the Champions League tie against Galatasaray with a muscle injury which manager Arne Slot described as “minor,” and he was back in action for the Reds’ last two games across all competitions.

Now, however, he is back on the sidelines once again, taking to social media to suggest he will not be seen again for a while.

“Unfortunately, I’ll have to stay a while out of action,” he wrote on social media before Saturday’s meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Already working hard to be back stronger. Thank you for you [sic] support.”

When Could Alisson Return for Liverpool?

Alisson is back on the sidelines. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Details of Alisson’s latest injury setback have not yet been made public. Slot did not discuss the goalkeeper’s fitness during his press conference on Friday.

Alisson has withdrawn from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break and will now focus on recovering from yet another physical issue—the sort of which has plagued his Liverpool tenure.

The goalkeeper missed eight games earlier this season with a hamstring injury and another earlier this month, having been forced to sit out close to three months of action in the 2024–25 season with a similar problem.

Indeed, 2024 was a challenging year for Alisson, who missed a total of 40 matches for club and country with various physical issues. He has been relatively healthy for the majority of the current campaign but is now facing another extended absence.

Alisson’s admission that he will need “a while” to recover puts his involvement in Liverpool’s fixtures immediately after the international break in jeopardy. Unfortunately for Liverpool, they face some mammoth games when club action returns in April.

The FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester City may have to be contested without Alisson, who also seems destined to miss the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain. Giorgi Mamardashvili will take his place in the team.

An absence of one month would also see Alisson miss the second leg against PSG, sandwiched in between a visit from Fulham and the Merseyside derby against Everton on April 19.

Should Alisson’s injury continue into May, Liverpool could be forced to do without their starting goalkeeper for crunch Premier League clashes with Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa—three huge fixtures in the race for Champions League qualification.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC