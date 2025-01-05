Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Equals Thierry Henry's Premier League Record
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah went level with Thierry Henry on the list of the Premier League's all-time leading scorers after scoring his 175th goal in the competition in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.
The 32-year-old's second-half penalty during an enthralling match at Anfield was his 18th league goal of the season and moved the Egyptian into joint-seventh on the list of the Premier League's leading scorers.
Salah is Liverpool's all-time leading Premier League scorer, surpassing Robbie Fowler's record of 128 league goals in March 2023, with a brace during Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United.
However, the winger's 232 goals for Liverpool still leaves him with significant ground to make up behind the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Ian Rush, who scored 346 goals in his 660 appearances between 1980 and 1987 and then 1988 and 1996.
He is also 85 goals behind the Premier League's all-time leading scorer, Alan Shearer, who scored 260 Premier League goals whilst playing for Blackburn and Newcastle.
Salah only needs three more Premier League goals to move past Frank Lampard and into sixth place among the league's all-time leading scorers.
Premier League All-Time Top Scorers
Goals
Alan Shearer
260
Harry Kane
213
Wayne Rooney
208
Andrew Cole
187
Sergio Aguero
184
Frank Lampard
177
Thierry Henry
175
Mohamed Salah
175
However, his future at Anfield beyond this season is still uncertain, as his current contract will expire this summer, with negotiations ongoing between Liverpool and the Egyptian, but no agreement has yet been reached.
Salah is free to speak with clubs outside of England with a view to signing a pre-transfer agreement before a potential move after the current campaign.
