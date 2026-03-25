Liverpool Sent Firm Message Over $160 Million Mohamed Salah Replacement

Two members of Bayern Munich’s hierarchy have firmly rebuffed the idea of Michael Olise replacing Mohamed Salah at Liverpool this summer with some strongly worded statements.

News of Salah’s departure naturally churned up the question of who could assume the Egyptian King’s throne? As a left-footed right winger bursting with a staggering haul of direct goal contributions, it’s little surprise that Olise has emerged as figure of interest in the eyes of many.

However, Bayern Munich have no intention losing the Ballon d’Or candidate.

Not even two seasons in... and Michael Olise has scored or assisted against every Bundesliga team he has faced. pic.twitter.com/B4vU0jVl4u — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 24, 2026

“We’re not even thinking about that,” Bayern’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, snapped to SPORT BILD when talk of Olise’s exit was raised this week. “He’s an FC Bayern player and has all the opportunities here that top players could wish for.”

“Michael has a contract with us until 2029, without a release clause—we’re relaxed,” Eberl added.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was similarly unimpressed. “No matter which club tries to lure him away: Anyone who plays for FC Bayern knows what they have at FC Bayern,” he huffed.

Without a release clause, Bayern are under no pressure to accept any sum for Olise, who is thought to be the most valuable member of a lucrative roster, with figures in the region of $164.1 million (£122.5 million, €141.5 million).

Salah Replacement Gives Liverpool’s Recruitment Team Second Audition

Michael Edwards returned to Liverpool after Jürgen Klopp’s announcement. | Robin Jones/Getty Images.

Jürgen Klopp freely admits that Salah was not his first-choice option in the summer of 2017. Julian Brandt, then of Bayer Leverkusen, was top of his personal list. As the German boss reflected: “When we scouted him, we we saw a lot of videos of Mo, we say this was not the finishing monster we see now.”

However, Liverpool’s revered recruitment department successfully lobbied Klopp into the most important decision in the club’s modern history. “Michael Edwards, Dave Fellows and Barry [Hunter],” the former boss revealed, “They were really in my ear and were on it: ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he’s the solution.’”

The brains trust which Klopp referred to was eventually disbanded as the charismatic coach’s influence continued to grow by the end of his tenure on Merseyside. Edwards returned in a new role as Liverpool’s CEO of football after Klopp’s departure was confirmed, ostensibly with the job of helping the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, locate a suitable acquisition in a multi-club model.

Following news that FSG have shelved plans of expansion, Edwards is free to divert his focus back towards buying players rather than clubs. It may be required.

Edwards hired his former Portsmouth colleague Richard Hughes as Liverpool’s sporting director to work in tandem with head coach Arne Slot in 2024. Federico Chiesa was the only major purchase that summer, but they more than made up for it one year later, splashing the largest outlay of any team in a single transfer window ever. The rewards are yet to be reaped.

Record-signing Alexander Isak has registered more tackles (five) than shots on target (four), let alone goals (two) since joining the Premier League champions from Newcastle United. Florian Wirtz has belatedly shown signs of promise, yet doubts continue to linger over every summer recruit.

Should Hughes and Edwards resist the allure of the Saudi Pro League to remain at Liverpool this summer, finding a new Salah will be the most important task on their to-do list. It is a daunting challenge but also a brilliant opportunity to banish the memories of an underwhelming 2025.

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