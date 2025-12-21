Liverpool Teammates Offer Nervous Alexander Isak Injury Updates Amid ACL Fears
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has predicted Alexander Isak will “be OK” after the big-money striker limped off injured against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Reds’ summer signing netted just the third goal of what has been an incredibly slow start to life at Anfield in Saturday’s chaotic 2–1 victory over Tottenham, but went down gripping his knee in the immediate aftermath of scoring following a challenge from Micky van de Ven.
There were immediate concerns of a possible ACL injury for Isak as manager Arne Slot insisted his “gut feeling” was not a positive one. The Athletic, however, state club sources believe Isak’s injury is elsewhere on his lower leg.
While Liverpool fans face a nervous wait to determine the extent of Isak’s injury, goalkeeper Alisson suggested there may be reason to be optimistic.
“I think he’ll be OK,” Alisson told Stadium Astro.
“Happy for him for scoring the goal but, of course, we don’t want him to be injured. Hopefully it’s just a knock and nothing too serious because he can help our team so much with his quality.”
Florian Wirtz Offers Support to Injured Isak
Isak’s goal was a significant moment for Liverpool for a number of reasons. The Sweden striker fired home what proved to be the first Premier League assist for another summer arrival, Germany international Florian Wirtz.
“With Alex, it’s a bit unlucky,” Wirtz told LFCTV after the final whistle. “I hope it’s not too bad but have to wait. With the others, I think they’re not too serious but hopefully Alex will be back soon.”
There was even support from the wife of club owner John W. Henry, Linda Pizzuti, who took to Instagram to write: “Three points away, hoping Isak is OK.”
Liverpool are expected to reveal the verdict of scans on Isak’s injury in the coming days, with Slot likely to offer another update ahead of Saturday’s visit from Wolverhampton Wanderers, for which Hugo Ekitiké seems certain to start.
Slot’s side have tough meetings with the likes of Arsenal and Marseille in January, while the month ends with a visit from Newcastle United, Isak’s former employers.