Liverpool Transfers: What Do Reds Need in Final Week of Transfer Window?
Liverpool have been the unstoppable force during this summer’s transfer window, eclipsing the total spent by any other club in world football.
The Reds have splashed over £300 million ($405 million) on fresh faces, including a record-breaking deal for Florian Wirtz, but they have also been busy selling. With add-ons included, the Premier League champions have recouped over £200 million ($270.3 million) in player sales to help balance the books.
As a result of their spree, Liverpool’s squad is largely set as we barrel towards transfer deadline day, but there are still areas of the team that could use refining before the shutters close.
Here is what Liverpool will be aiming to achieve in the final week of the transfer window.
Sign Marc Guéhi
Liverpool have recently added to their collection of centre backs with the signing of 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni, but the Reds are still searching for a more experienced defender to bolster their options at the back. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi, who is out of contract next summer, has long been tipped to fill that role, although there is currently a disparity between his asking price and the amount Liverpool are willing to spend.
However, given their defensive struggles during pre-season and in their Premier League opener, signing another centre back is essential before the window shuts. Guéhi is the ideal fit given he’s homegrown, boasts huge Premier League experience and has room to improve at just 25 years old.
The England international is a no-brainer and it feels inevitable that Liverpool will finally strike a deal with Palace before the deadline. £35 million is the defender’s price tag and that is an achievable sum for the Reds, who only spent marginally less on the relatively untested Leoni.
With Ibrahima Konate’s future also uncertain as he enters the final year of his Liverpool deal, Guéhi is a necessity for the defending champions.
Add Another Forward
Despite spending almost £200 million on Wirtz and Hugo Ekitiké, Liverpool still find themselves light in the final third following the sales of Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez. Federico Chiesa is now set to stay with the Reds and will provide depth on the wing, but Ekitiké remains the club’s only orthodox centre forward.
Of course, Alexander Isak is the obvious solution to Liverpool’s depth issues in the No. 9 department, but completing the transfer will be both incredibly expensive and challenging. Newcastle United are still asking for £150 million for their star striker and while the Reds could afford such a fee, they appear unlikely to stretch their budget that far.
Isak only has eyes for Liverpool and his recent public statement on social media was an obvious attempt to apply pressure on the Magpies. Whether they cave remains to be seen, but Liverpool need an attacker regardless—even if Slot isn’t so sure.
If Isak ends up staying at St James’ Park, Liverpool could still strengthen in the forward department before the window shuts—and they arguably must to achieve this season’s ambitions.
Sell Fringe Players
Liverpool have done a remarkable job of selling talent this summer, whether it be established names or peripheral figures. The Reds have been quick to sanction and finalise deals, recouping crucial funds that have then been allocated to signing stars. But there is still some deadwood in Liverpool’s current squad.
Kostas Tsimikas is one of the obvious departees before the deadline, with the Greece international now the club’s third-choice left back. While a firm fan favourite, his time at Anfield has undoubtedly come to its natural conclusion, and he should be sold or loaned out during the remainder of the transfer window.
Rhys Williams and Calvin Ramsay could also depart in either temporary or permanent deals having failed to live up to their potential—the latter consistently struggling with injuries.
The Reds also need to make a decision over the future of Stefan Bajcetic, who is currently injured but looks unlikely to play a significant amount of football at Anfield next term. Ármin Pécsi could be loaned out to gain invaluable experience after signing for the Reds earlier this summer, especially given Liverpool have three senior goalkeeping options.