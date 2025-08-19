Federico Chiesa Makes ‘Final Decision’ on Liverpool Future
Federico Chiesa is reported to have informed Liverpool of his desire to stay at the club this summer despite consistent transfer exit rumours.
The Italian arrived at Liverpool last summer but underwhelmed during his debut term, managing just 14 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions. Injuries hampered his progress and he swiftly fell down the pecking order at Anfield.
The 27-year-old appeared destined to leave the Reds this summer and has been regularly linked with a return to Italy, but the winger, who scored a dramatic winner in Liverpool’s 4–2 victory over Bournemouth last Friday, is now set to continue his journey on Merseyside.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chiesa and his agent have informed Liverpool of their “clear desire to stay at the club”. The ex-Juventus star considered leaving the Reds earlier in the transfer window but has now opted to stay following Luis Díaz’s recent move to Bayern Munich.
Díaz and Cody Gakpo were both above the Italy international in the hierarchy on the left wing but the Colombian’s move to Bayern should provide Chiesa with more first-team opportunities in 2025–26—although 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha is also expected to earn minutes after a dazzling pre-season.
Liverpool do find themselves short in the final third after the departures of Díaz and Darwin Núñez, with Chiesa offering Slot useful squad depth. The Italian revealed he was “very happy” after his heroics at Anfield in the Premier League opener.
The Reds are still targeting Alexander Isak but appear increasingly unlikely to sign the Sweden international, with other forward reinforcements unlikely. They are also chasing Marc Guéhi at centre back despite having already spent over £300 million ($404.7 million) this summer.