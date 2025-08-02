Four Transfer Targets for Liverpool After Alexander Isak Blow
Liverpool had conducted their business without a hitch this summer but now find themselves embroiled in an unwanted transfer saga.
Despite already splashing almost £300 million ($397.4 million) on new recruits over the past two months, the Reds have recently re-entered the race for wantaway Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. However, after having their first official bid of £110 million ($145.7 million) plus add-ons rebuffed, Liverpool have been placed in a difficult predicament.
The Reds have to make a final decision on how much they’re willing to test Newcastle’s resolve, potentially accepting that they must look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.
With Luis Díaz having recently departed for Bayern Munich and Darwin Núñez and Federico Chiesa likely to leave this summer, the Reds may be forced back into the market despite already recruiting Hugo Ekitiké and Florian Wirtz. Realistically, they would want to sign a new left winger or centre forward, with plenty of blockbuster alternatives to Isak out there.
Rodrygo
Rodrygo has staked his claim as one of the world’s most talented and versatile wingers since making the move to Real Madrid in 2019. He’s never produced fewer than nine goal contributions in a season for Los Blancos despite being just 24 years old, and he’s managed 78 goals and assists across the past three campaigns.
There can be no doubting the Brazilian’s ability and his potential to improve even further, but that hasn’t prevented rumours circulating regarding his Madrid future. Some reports have claimed that the Spanish giants would be open to a sale should the right offer arrive, with Arsenal among his suitors during the current window.
Rodrygo would be another big-money addition for Liverpool but he would be worthy of a gargantuan fee. The forward, who can feature on the right or left wing, would be an immediate starter on Merseyside, and may even prove an upgrade on the recently departed Díaz. He boasts the speed, bravery and technical class to thrive in the Premier League.
Rafael Leão
Rafael Leão has long been on the cusp of becoming a truly elite talent. The Milan winger still falls a notch or two below the game’s best wide forwards, but the numbers undermine any criticisms of the Portuguese star. 23 goal contributions in 2024–25 was his worst tally in four seasons, highlighting just how impressive he is as both a goalscorer and creator.
Liverpool witnessed his genius first hand during this summer’s tour of Asia, with the 26-year-old’s devastating speed and incredible close control causing the Reds major issues in their 4–2 friendly defeat to Milan. He scored and assisted in his side’s victory, proving the perfect counter-attacking threat for Massimiliano Allegri.
Leão predominantly operates as a left winger and would fill that immediate void left by Díaz—although Cody Gakpo is a mighty fine option at Anfield already. Again, a mammoth fee would be required to secure a deal, but Milan’s worrying financial position means a sizeable offer might prove too good to refuse.
Kenan Yıldız
Few starlets across the continent are currently shining brighter than Juventus’ Kenan Yıldız. The 20-year-old has been a revelation for the Old Lady during a period of inconsistency, enjoying a proper breakout season in 2024–25 as he netted 12 times and provided seven assists at club level.
Naturally, such returns have caught the attention of England’s giants, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United having been touted with previous interest. However, the former have signed Jamie Gittens as their new winger this summer and the latter have little hope of convincing Yıldız of a transfer given their on-field woes.
That could open a gap for Liverpool in the market should they hold an interest in the agile and slippery Turkey international. His direct approach and underlying creative numbers are difficult to ignore, while his age means that he’s only going to improve in the coming years.
Julián Alvarez
While Liverpool will be looking intently at wingers before the transfer window slams shut, they are evidently open to signing another striker this summer given their pursuit of Isak. With Núñez’s exit looking almost certain, they would enter next season with Ekitiké as their only orthodox No.9 should they fail to replace the Uruguayan.
That would leave Liverpool in an awkward position should Ekitiké struggle to hit the ground running or pick up a serious injury, with a centre-forward addition helping settle those nerves.
While an ambitious transfer, Julián Alvarez would be an undeniably perfect fit for Liverpool. The Argentine showcased his true goalscoring potential with Atlético Madrid last season by netting 29 in all competitions, while he also boasts Premier League title-winning experience with Manchester City. Oh, and he’s a World Cup winner, too.
Alvarez’s positional intelligence and flexibility across the front line makes him a unique threat and somebody Arne Slot could rely on to add a different dimension to Liverpool’s game, whether that be as a striker, winger or false nine. Few players boasts such a blend of technical quality, industry and versatility, attributes that ensure Alvarez is one of the world’s best forwards.