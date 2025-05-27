Liverpool Trophy Parade Suspect Arrested as More Details Emerge
Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims revealed that a suspect for the incident at Liverpool’s trophy parade on Monday has been arrested, while also revealing how the car in question tailgated an ambulance to bypass the police block.
Dozens of fans were injured and hospitalised when a Ford Galaxy drove into a dense crowd which had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s first Premier League title in five years. A 53-year-old man from the West Derby area of Liverpool was apprehended at the scene and law enforcement officials have confirmed that he has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.
The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m. on Water Street where estimates had more than 100,000 fans gathered. At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Merseyside Police confirmed that 50 people were hospitalised. 11 of these patients remain in hospital although all are said to be in stable condition and “appear to be recovering well”.
Police have urged the public to avoid jumping to any conclusions regarding the motivation for the incident—which is not thought to be an act of terrorism. However, Metro mayor of Liverpool city centre Steve Rotherham admitted that there were “legitimate” questions as to how the car was able to collide with so many fans as a pre-planned event overseen by extensive police units.
Sims insisted: “There was no intelligence to suggest an event such as this would take place.”
When explaining exactly how the car had access to the crowded street, Sims explained: “It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a heart attack.” The offending car is thought to be the only one which breached the blockade.
A Merseyside Police spokesperson revealed that the suspect can be held until Wednesday lunchtime for questioning.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk led the outpouring of support on social media from the first-team squad. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected,” the Dutch skipper wrote. “Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are with you all.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer offered his own statement at a press conference on Monday. "Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with them," he said.
King Charles III echoed the sentiment. “It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances,” the royal figurehead said.
“At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.”