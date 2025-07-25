Liverpool vs. AC Milan: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool continue their pre-season campaign by taking on AC Milan in the first match of their Asian tour on Saturday.
The Reds have already beaten Championship opposition after 3–1 and 5–0 victories over Preston North End and Stoke City respectively, but face much sterner tests in the coming weeks. A repeat of the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals will prove a much tougher challenge for Liverpool, who have won their last three meetings with the Italian side.
Arne Slot’s side will face Yokohama F. Marinos in their other pre-season friendly in Asia, before returning to Anfield for two meetings with Athletic Club on Monday, August 4. The Reds will then contest the Community Shield against Crystal Palace before beginning their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.
Milan enter Saturday’s duel having already lost to English opposition this summer. Arsenal beat Massimiliano Allegri on his return to the dugout on Wednesday, with Bukayo Saka’s solitary goal downing the Rossoneri. Milan will play more Premier League sides before the Serie A season commences, with friendlies against Leeds United and Chelsea scheduled.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this preseason friendly in Hong Kong.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Milan Kick-Off?
- Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong
- Stadium: Kai Tak Sports Park
- Date: Saturday, July 26
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
Liverpool vs. Milan Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 4 wins
- Milan: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Milan 1–3 Liverpool (September 17, 2024) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Milan
Liverpool 5–0 Stoke - 20/07/25
Milan 0–1 Arsenal - 23/07/25
Preston 1–3 Liverpool - 13/07/25
Milan 2–0 Monza - 24/05/25
Liverpool 1–1 Crystal Palace - 25/05/25
Roma 3–1 Milan - 18/05/25
Brighton 3–2 Liverpool - 19/05/25
Milan 0–1 Bologna - 14/05/25
Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal - 11/05/25
Milan 3–1 Bologna - 09/05/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Milan on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
United Kingdom
All Red Video
Canada
N/A
Mexico
Disney+, Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool have already handed unofficial debuts to a host of summer signings in meetings with Preston and Stoke, with Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Giorgi Mamardashvili—who actually agreed to join the Reds last summer—all making their first appearances. They are all likely to see more minutes against Milan.
Hugo Ekitiké could be in line for his Liverpool debut after his £79 million ($107 million) transfer was confirmed on Wednesday evening, with the French striker having travelled to Hong Kong to join up with his new clubmates.
Federico Chiesa won’t appear against the Italian outfit after being omitted from the travelling party due to a minor injury.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Milan
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Milan (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Núñez.
Milan Team News
The lack of depth in Milan’s squad was apparent during the recent defeat to the Gunners but Allegri should be able to name a strong starting lineup, one that’s likely to include former Chelsea players Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic.
Rafael Leão will be the one Liverpool’s defence need to watch out for having shown glimpses of his talent against Arsenal, while Allegri could call on young deputy goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani after his heroics against the Gunners that included three penalty saves in an after-match shootout.
Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Milan predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-5-2): Torriani; Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlović; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Ricci, Bondo, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leão.
Liverpool vs. Milan Score Prediction
Milan offered very little in their defeat to Arsenal last time out and their threadbare squad lacks the same quality and depth as Liverpool’s. They rarely tested David Raya on Wednesday and are unlikely to cause Alisson or any of the Reds’ other goalkeepers many issues.
Liverpool have looked sharp in pre-season thus far and should continue their impressive attacking performances against Milan’s deep-lying backline. More minutes under the belts of new signings will be welcomed by Slot, who will expect victory on Saturday.