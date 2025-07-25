Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Milan: Wirtz, Salah Starts, Ekitike Debut
Liverpool face their third and toughest test of pre-season on Saturday when they lock horns with 2005 and 2007 Champions League final adversaries AC Milan in Hong Kong.
The Reds have swatted aside Preston North End and Stoke City already as they continue preparations for their Premier League title defence. The upcoming duel offers the Reds some more invaluable match practice before the real challenge begins.
Liverpool have journeyed to Asia with a 29-man squad for their two friendlies and the majority of those travelling are first-team options, although Arne Slot has included some of the club’s highly-rated academy prospects.
Here‘s how Liverpool could line up on Saturday.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Milan (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Alisson could be in store for his first minutes of pre-season and the Brazilian faces extra pressure this summer following the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgian featured in both wins over Preston and Stoke.
RB: Conor Bradley—Bradley is another with competition on his hands in 2025–26 following Jeremie Frimpong‘s transfer. He will be desperate to showcase his immense talent and huge potential during pre-season.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Sorting Konaté’s contract situation will be of the utmost importance to Liverpool and tying the Frenchman down to new terms this summer would feel like a new signing.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Jarell Quansah‘s departure leaves Liverpool short at centre-back but there is no need to fret when Van Dijk is still kicking about. The Dutchman is capable of being a one-man defence.
LB: Milos Kerkez—Kerkez will be eager to impress his new manager during pre-season given he faces a battle for minutes with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas next season.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch was the revelation of the 2024–25 Premier League season and has transformed into an exceptional holding midfielder. He‘s completely erased Liverpool‘s No.6 concerns.
DM: Curtis Jones—Liverpool will be cautious with Alexis Mac Allister‘s return after an injury at the end of last season, with Jones potentially starting again in his place on Saturday.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah enjoyed an astonishing 2024–25 campaign as he smashed countless records for the Reds. You would be brave to bet against more records toppling next term.
AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz made his unofficial Liverpool debut in the thrashing of Stoke and will be seeking a strong second showing in his first match in front of supporters. Liverpool fans will be desperate to catch a glimpse of the £116 million man.
LW: Cody Gakpo—With Luis Díaz‘s future uncertain, Slot might be tempted to offer Gakpo plenty of minutes in pre-season to ensure he‘s in top shape heading into the new campaign in case the Colombian leaves.
ST: Darwin Núñez—Hugo Ekitiké could certainly make his debut against Milan following his recent £79 million move, but the in-form Núñez might start. The Uruguayan has scored four times in pre-season, including a 14-minute hat-trick against Stoke.