Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League Preview, Predictions, Team News
Liverpool faces its first major test under Arne Slot as the Reds look to end Chelsea's seven-game unbeaten streak.
Liverpool has gotten off to a near-perfect start since bidding farewell to Jürgen Klopp. Slot led the side to nine victories in his first ten matches in charge, putting the Reds atop the Premier League and Champions League standings. Liverpool has yet to face a side of Chelsea's caliber, though, across all competitions.
The Blues come into Anfield on the back off a frustrating 1–1 draw against Nottingham Forest, dropping points for just the third time under Enzo Maresca. Despite the result, Chelsea still sits fourth in the Premier League standings thanks to impressive performances from Cole Palmer and new arrival, Jadon Sancho.
The two sides have a history of close matches; five of the last six Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool ended in a draw. Yet Liverpool has found the slight edge over Chelsea across all competitions in recent years. Klopp's tenure at the club ended with silverware after his side defeated Chelsea in the 2024 EFL Cup final.
The Blues will have to be at their best if they want to take three points from Liverpool for the first time since 2021.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Chelsea Kick-off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Kick-off Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
Liverpool vs. Chelsea H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 2 wins
- Chelsea: 0 wins
- Draws: 3
Last meeting: Chelsea 0–1 Liverpool (Feb. 25, 2024) – EFL Cup final
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Chelsea
Crystal Palace 0–1 Liverpool: Oct. 5, 2024
Chelsea 1–1 Nottingham Forest: Oct. 6, 2024
Liverpool 2–0 Bologna: Oct. 2, 2024
Chelsea 4–2 Gent: Oct. 3, 2024
Wolves 1–2 Liverpool: Sept. 28, 2024
Chelsea 4–2 Brighton: Sept. 28, 2024
Liverpool 5–1 West Ham: Sept. 15, 2024
Chelsea 5–0 Barrow: Sept. 24, 2024
Liverpool 3–0 Bournemouth: Sept. 21, 2024
West Ham 0–3 Chelsea: Sept. 21, 2024
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
USA Network, NBC.com, Telemundo, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool will be without Alisson as the goalkeeper recovers from a hamstring injury. Caoimhin Kelleher will start in his place, making just his second Premier League appearance for the Reds this season.
Despite coming off against Crystal Palace, Alexis Mac Allister featured for Argentina on Oct. 15. The midfielder played 66 minutes after sitting out of La Albiceleste's prior match against Venezuela, giving both his country and now his club a major boost.
Harvey Elliott, meanwhile, is still sidelined with a foot injury and Federico Chiesa remains a doubt.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Díaz; Jota
Chelsea Team News
Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana will miss Chelsea's clash with Liverpool. The defenders were both booked against Nottingham Forest, earning themselves a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. Renato Veiga will now have the tough task of locking down Mohamed Salah.
Maresca confirmed Reece James is back in training after missing Chelsea's first 11 games across all competitions due to injury. The Chelsea boss revealed James will likely be unable to play more than one match a week even once he is fit to return.
Omari Kellyman remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernández; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson
Liverpool vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
Without Cucurella and Fofana shoring up Chelsea's backline, Liverpool seems poised to walk away with three points. Slot's men will be eager to make a statement at Anfield against a side that could not find a winner against a 10-man Nottingham Forrest before the international break.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Chelsea