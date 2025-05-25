Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy when they host Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.
The Reds secured the Premier League title at the end of last month but will be handed their prize after the full-time whistle at Anfield, celebrating their triumph in front of supporters having been robbed of the opportunity to do so during the coronavirus-hit 2019–20 campaign.
Liverpool will want to finish the season on a high but will not be overly concerned by the result. The Reds have been in second gear since securing their crown and have failed to win any of their three subsequent fixtures, including a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last Monday.
Palace will be aiming to spoil the party but will be revelling in their own success on Merseyside. The Eagles won the FA Cup last weekend as they secured their first major piece of silverware, beating Manchester City in the showpiece event to claim the cup and qualify for the Europa League.
They responded to their Wembley win by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4–2 midweek and they can realistically finish as high as tenth should they win at Anfield. They know they cannot drop below 12th as they boast a seven-point lead over Everton below them.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the final day clash.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Kick-Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Paul Howard
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 2 wins
- Crystal Palace: 1 win
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Crystal Palace 0–1 Liverpool (5 October, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (all competitions)
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Brighton 3–2 Liverpool – 19/05/25
Crystal Palace 4–2 Wolves – 20/05/25
Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal – 11/05/25
Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City – 17/05/25
Chelsea 3–1 Liverpool – 04/05/25
Tottenham 0–2 Crystal Palace – 11/05/25
Liverpool 5–1 Tottenham – 27/04/25
Crystal Palace 1–1 Nottingham Forest – 05/05/25
Leicester 0–1 Liverpool – 20/04/25
Crystal Palace 3–0 Aston Villa – 26/04/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Liverpool Team News
Arne Slot has admitted he’s unsure whether or not Trent Alexander-Arnold will start on his final Liverpool outing. The Madrid-bound right back, who was booed by supporters in the club’s last home game, was criticised by his manager for underwhelming training performances pre-match and Conor Bradley could get the nod once again.
Alexis Mac Allister will be absent having missed a return to Brighton on Monday due to a muscle injury, but Joe Gomez, who has been sidelined since February, could earn some minutes two days after his 28th birthday.
Whether Slot will offer further opportunities to the likes of Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah remains to be seen.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Díaz.
Crystal Palace Team News
English duo Marc Guéhi and Adam Wharton will miss the clash with Liverpool, who have been touted with transfer interest in both over the past year. The former is absent with an injury to his eye and the latter missing with concussion.
Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré are both long-term absentees, while Ben Chilwell and ex-Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne are both doubts to feature after missing recent training sessions through illness.
Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Ward; Muñoz, Kamada, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Score Prediction
Neither side have anything riding on Sunday’s game—although Liverpool will want to bow out in style in front of the Anfield faithful—and that could lead to a topsy-turvy affair. The Reds have been unconvincing since securing the title and have been particularly absent-minded defensively.
Palace have the tools to hurt Liverpool having won on their trip to Anfield last year. They’re full of confidence and in great form, although the superior individual quality of the home side could edge an entertaining duel.