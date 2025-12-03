Liverpool vs. Sunderland: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool are seeking to back up their weekend victory over West Ham United when they welcome Sunderland to Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday.
The Reds ended their three-game losing streak at the London Stadium courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo, offering Arne Slot some much-needed respite amid a gruelling period. But the pressure will re-emerge if Liverpool fail to conquer newly-promoted Sunderland on home soil.
The weekend win lifted Liverpool back into the top half of the table but they are still trailing their overperforming visitors in the standings. The Black Cats have managed a point more than the reigning champions following an astonishing start to the campaign, which has already seen them earn positive results against Chelsea and Arsenal.
Liverpool conceded seven across home humiliations at the hands of Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven, with another such emphatic defeat on Wednesday edging Slot towards the exit door. Sunderland know victory would see them already match the points total of last season’s best-performing relegated side Leicester City.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the crucial Anfield showdown.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Sunderland Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Kick-off Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Tim Wood
Liverpool vs. Sunderland Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Sunderland: 0 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Sunderland 2–2 Liverpool (Jan. 2, 2017)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Sunderland
West Ham 0–2 Liverpool - 30/11/25
Sunderland 3–2 Bournemouth - 29/11/25
Liverpool 1–4 PSV Eindhoven - 26/11/25
Fulham 1–0 Sunderland - 22/11/25
Liverpool 0–3 Nottingham Forest - 22/11/25
Sunderland 2–2 Arsenal - 08/11/25
Man City 3–0 Liverpool - 09/11/25
Sunderland 1–1 Everton - 03/11/25
Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid - 04/11/25
Chelsea 1–2 Sunderland - 25/10/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
Canada
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, DAZN
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Liverpool Team News
Mohamed Salah’s absence stole the headlines at the weekend, with the Egyptian an unused substitute against the Hammers. Slot admitted the winger’s omission was a tactical decision, but he should return to the XI on Wednesday with matches coming thick and fast.
On the injury front, Slot has provided positive updates on ailing right backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong. The former has returned to training and should face Leeds United this weekend, while the latter will make his comeback next week.
Isak scored his first league goal for Liverpool on Sunday but appears likely to be replaced by Hugo Ekitiké in the starting lineup as Slot rotates. Florian Wirtz, however, shouldn’t drop out of the team after his best performance in a Liverpool shirt against West Ham.
Youngsters Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajcetic and Jayden Danns are all injured.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Sunderland Team News
Sunderland will be missing four players for the trip to Liverpool as Régis Le Bris continues to cope without Habib Diarra, Leo Hjelde, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese. However, it appears the Black Cats made it through their weekend win over Bournemouth unscathed.
Le Bris could revert to the 5-4-1 system he’s used in victory over Chelsea and the draw with Arsenal, allowing his players to sit deep, soak up pressure and hurt a shaky Liverpool rearguard on the counter attack.
The Sunderland boss will also be tempted to make changes from the weekend win owing to the hectic winter schedule, with Brian Brobbey perhaps coming into the lineup after decisive goals in two of his last three matches.
Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (5-4-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Traoré, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée; Brobbey.
Liverpool vs. Sunderland Score Prediction
There have been several false dawns for Liverpool amid their dismal run and Sunday could prove another. The Reds were largely impressive in their victory in the capital, but were playing an apathetic West Ham side that offered absolutely nothing going forward.
Sunderland are in much sharper form and boast the confidence of having already beaten Chelsea on their travels this season—even if their home form is far superior to their away form. The Black Cats will make life awful difficult for their hosts.
Liverpool could easily secure all three points, while another embarrassment is not out of the question. However, we’re backing an entertaining draw.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Sunderland