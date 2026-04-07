Liverpool XI vs. PSG—Champions League Quarterfinal: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

It seems as if only a deep Champions League run can offer Liverpool solace in a deeply disappointing 2025–26 season.

Arne Slot’s reign may well have come to an end had the Reds not bypassed Galatasaray in the round of 16, and questions remain over the Dutchman’s future heading into their quarterfinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain, who they encounter for the first time since last season’s knockout tie.

There, of course, is no shame in losing to Luis Enrique’s Parisians, who went on to win the competition for the first time in their history after beating Liverpool on penalties in the last 16. The task at the Merseysiders’ hands is mammoth, with PSG finally veering into a recognizable state of brilliance.

Still, Liverpool have a knack for throwing up surprises on big European nights.

Alexander Isak Trains Ahead of First Leg

Isak has been out since the end of December. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Alexander Isak is edging closer to making his long-awaited comeback from a broken leg, having returned to training last week. Slot didn’t take any risks on Saturday, with Isak failing to make the matchday squad, but the Liverpool boss is hopeful that the Swede will travel to Paris for the first leg.

Isak was involved with the group in training on Tuesday, and could be set to make his first appearance for the Reds in 2026.

Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah and Jeremie Frimpong all shook off minor fitness concerns to play in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at Manchester City, but Alisson remains sidelined for the visitors.

The Brazilian says he should be back between the posts by the end of the month, meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili should start both legs against PSG. Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are long-term absentees.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alexander Isak, Alisson, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni.

Alexander Isak, Alisson, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-2-2

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. PSG

The Reds won’t yet welcome Isak back into their starting XI. | FotMob

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—The Georgian felt the wrath of Erling Haaland and was powerless to prevent Liverpool from succumbing to a beatdown on Saturday. He’s been steady enough in Alisson’s absence, but the Brazilian produced an outstanding performance to help the Reds smash-and-grab their way to victory in Paris last season.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—Frimpong probably isn’t a right back at the highest level, but Slot could deploy the flying Dutchman in his defense here over the stodgy but sturdy Joe Gomez. Frimpong is an electric attacking outlet who is dangerous when given space to attack in behind.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté’s form has oscillated wildly this season, but he’ll enjoy the comforts of his homeland this week.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool will endure a battering if their captain produces a performance akin to his terrible showing on Saturday.

LB: Andy Robertson—Slot doesn’t like using Frimpong and Milos Kerkez in the same team, so veteran fullback Robertson will be included to supply balance.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—It’s a big game for Gravenberch, who has the tools to resist Parisian pressure and exploit the hosts in transition.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—A shaved-head look for Mac Allister hasn’t yet ignited an upsurge in form, and Liverpool certainly need the best of the Argentine alongside Gravenberch in this quarterfinal.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai is someone the Reds can count on in trying times, with the Hungarian likely to be utilized in an all-encompassing midfield role that should allow him to affect every phase as much as possible.

AM: Florian Wirtz—The German playmaker shone on international duty, but returned to a state of meekness at the weekend. Wirtz hasn't yet grabbed the big games by the scruff of their necks.

ST: Mohamed Salah—Salah’s farewell tour started with a battering at the Etihad, and the Egyptian missed a penalty at 4–0. Nevertheless, Slot has had some success as of late deploying the Liverpool great closer to goal in a more narrow attacking setup.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—We could soon see a strike partnership of Isak and Ekitiké, with the latter the standout addition of Liverpool’s record-breaking summer so far. The Frenchman failed to make the grade in Paris, so he’ll be desperate to haunt his former employers over these two legs.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE