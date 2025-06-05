‘Unequivocal’—Liverpool Respond to Barcelona’s Luis Diaz Approach
Liverpool have “unequivocally” rebuffed any transfer approaches for Luis Díaz after Barcelona made an initial enquiry, a new report has claimed.
Barcelona have made little secret of their interest in Liverpool’s No. 7. The Catalan club’s sporting director Deco admitted that he “likes” Díaz and is “prioritising” a move for a new winger to offer support to the undisputed first-choice pairing of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.
Díaz was reportedly in favour of a summer exit, with some outlets going so far as to claim that the Colombian forward was “forcing” Liverpool into an uncomfortable position. However, the Premier League outfit will not be moved.
The Athletic report that Arne Slot’s side have formally rejected Barcelona’s approach, claiming that Díaz is “not for sale”.
The report added that Al Hilal’s £100 million ($135.7 million) offer for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes set a benchmark for Liverpool to use when considering offers from Saudi Arabia for Díaz.
Barcelona’s interest—and the hopes of other suitors—has only been emboldened by Díaz’s contractual stance. The Athletic support previous reports which claim that the 28-year-old winger is reluctant to extend his contract, which currently expires in 2027.
Liverpool reportedly have “little expectation” of Díaz signing a new deal. No progress has been made despite a concerted effort from multiple members of the club’s upper hierarchy. However, rather than cash in this summer, Liverpool are holding firm.
Slot’s side have certainly taken a proactive approach to the transfer window. Liverpool managed to secure a fee for the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has already been replaced by Jeremie Frimpong. Florian Wirtz is inching his way towards an arrival which will shatter the club’s existing club record.
A parsimonious 2024 ensures that Liverpool will have some funds to play with and that reserve could be bolstered further by the expected departure of Darwin Núñez.