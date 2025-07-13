Luis Enrique and Joao Pedro Scuffle Casts Shadow Over Chelsea’s Club World Cup Celebrations
Tensions boiled over between Luis Enrique and João Pedro following Chelsea's 3–0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final.
The Blues were ecstatic once referee Alireza Faghani blew the final whistle at MetLife Stadium. Chelsea overcame the odds to defeat the defending European champions in an unexpectedly lopsided affair.
A brilliant performance from Cole Palmer, who scored Chelsea's first two goals of the match and created their third, lifted the Premier League outfit to just their second Club World Cup title in history. PSG, meanwhile, could get nothing going after dominating the competition in their run to the final.
The Parisians were visibly frustrated as the minutes ticked on at MetLife Stadium. João Neves was even sent off in the 86th minute for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.
Tensions between the two sides only grew after the final whistle. Before Enzo Maresca's men could lift their hard-earned trophy, the two teams came together at midfield.
Andrey Santos was arguing with Achraf Hakimi when Pedro, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Enrique all got involved. It appears Pedro tried to push Enrique out of the confrontation, which prompted the PSG boss to seemingly put his hands on the Brazilian’s face and cause him to go to ground.
No repercussions for the incident were handed out on the pitch, but it remains to be seen if Enrique or Pedro will face consequences for the coming together in the days following the match.
The scuffle only briefly marred Chelsea's celebrations before the new Club World Cup champions collected their honors from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Blues now get to go back to England with their second piece of silverware under Maresca while PSG are headed to Paris empty handed. The loss is a blow to an otherwise perfect 2024–25 campaign by the Parisians.
