Mallorca vs. Barcelona: Preview, Prediction and Lineups
La Liga champions Barcelona make their 2025–26 season debut with a visit to Mallorca looking to set the tone of their title defense.
Hansi Flick’s debut season with Barcelona couldn’t have gone much better. The Catalans dominated Spanish soccer in 2024–25. After a ferocious preseason, the expectation is to replicate that success.
Mallorca entered 2024–25 on a mission to avoid relegation in Jagoba Arrasate’s first year on the touchline. They did that and then some, finishing 10th in La Liga and even threatening to finish in the European competition places for much of the season.
Barcelona haven’t lost away at Mallorca in La Liga since Pep Guardiola’s debut season as manager in 2008–09. Given the gap in quality between the two sides, the expectation is for the positive streak to continue for the Catalans.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Barcelona’s 2025–26 La Liga debut.
What Time Does Mallorca vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Mallorca, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 16
- Kick-Off Time: 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST
- Referee: José Munuera
Mallorca vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Mallorca: 0 wins
- Barcelona: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Barcelona 1–0 Mallorca (April 22, 2025) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Mallorca
Barcelona
Mallorca 2–0 Hamburg - 8/9/25
Barcelona 5–0 Como - 8/10/25
Mallorca 1–1 Parma - 7/31/25
Barcelona 5–0 Daegu FC - 8/4/25
Mallorca 0–4 Lyon - 7/30/25
FC Seoul 3–7 Barcelona - 7/31/25
Mallorca 2–1 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC - 7/27/25
Vissel Kobe 1–3 Barcelona - 7/27/25
Mallorca 1–0 Sant Andreu - 7/23/25
Athletic Club 0–3 Barcelona - 5/25/25
How to Watch Mallorca vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo Sports
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2
Mexico
Sky Sports
Canada
TSN, RDS
Mallorca Team News
Arrasate’s side won just one of their final seven La Liga games a season ago, which ended their charge for a European competition finish. Still, this Mallorca side were a tough nut to crack in 2024–25 and the hope is they’re even better in Arrasate’s second season at the helm.
Vedat Muriqi led the way for Mallorca with seven goals last season and he’ll once again lead the line this term. La Masia graduate Pablo Torre made the move to Mallorca earlier in the summer window and will make his official debut with the club against his former teammates. Torre will likely start from the left with the freedom to drift centrally to partner Muriqi.
Mallorca have lost only once in preseason and have a mostly healthy squad. The one big absence is central midfielder Samu Costa, who started 31 games last season anchoring the midfield. Despite him being the lone absence, it’s a significant one considering the quality of Barcelona’s midfield.
Mallorca Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Mallorca Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Román; Morey, Valjent, Raíllo, Mojica; Mascarell, Morlanes; Asano, Darder, Torre; Muriqi
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona’s attack looked like a well-oiled machine during preseason, scoring 20 goals in four games showcasing the might and quality of their attacking depth.
However, Flick’s side could potentially be without their top goalscorer from 2024–25 to start the season, as Robert Lewandowski is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out of the team’s final preseason match vs Como. Ferran Torres looks poised to lead the line in Barça’s season debut.
There’s still uncertainty surrounding the registrations of Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji, Gerard Martín and Wojciech Szczęsny. At time of writing, none of these players would be available vs. Mallorca and the situation could be decided mere hours before kick-off, something Flick admitted he’s not happy about.
In defense, Ronald Araújo is poised to start the season partnering Pau Cubarsí following the departure of Iñigo Martínez. It’s a tremendous opportunity for the Uruguay international to return to his best after a shaky season.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín, Raphinha; Torres
Mallorca vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
Anything can happen in early season matchups, but Barcelona’s mighty form during preseason put the entirety of La Liga on notice.
The Catalans have the overwhelming edge in individual quality, as was demonstrated the last time they visited Mallorca when they won 5–1 last December. This version of Barcelona is arguably even better.
Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will pick up where they left off and Flick’s side will comfortably earn the first three points of the season.
Prediction: Mallorca 0–3 Barcelona