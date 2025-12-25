Man City’s 2026 January Transfer Wishlist
Manchester City’s underwhelming 2024–25 campaign sparked major activity in last summer’s transfer market.
Reinforcements were drafted in between the sticks, at left back and within the midfield in an attempt to reinvigorate Pep Guardiola’s squad. It’s had the desired effect as the Cityzens re-establish themselves a fearsome force.
However, with City expected to compete for all four major trophies this season, with particular emphasis on the Premier League and Champions League, there remain areas of their squad that could use fine-tuning.
While a flurry of winter business is unlikely, especially with Guardiola preferring a compact squad, City would be remiss to ignore potential opportunities in the market and proved their willingness to invest mid-season last year with a hectic January window.
Here are the areas they could strengthen in January, as well as their possible transfer targets.
Right Back
Right back has been an issue for City since the sudden decline of Kyle Walker. At present, they have three options: Rico Lewis, an actual right back, Matheus Nunes, a redeployed midfielder, and Abdukodir Khusanov, a central defender by trade.
It’s long been expected that City would bolster their right back options, but they opted against signing one during the summer. Nunes appears Guardiola’s preferred option, but still doesn’t seem entirely comfortable in his newly adopted position.
If City are to return to the summit of English and European football, there’s an argument to be made that they require an elite-level right back—of which there admittedly isn’t an abundance at present.
Key Targets
Tino Livramento was touted as the answer to City’s right back woes over the summer and was closely monitored by the eight-time Premier League champions. However, it was made abundantly clear that the Newcastle United defender was not for sale.
The ex-Chelsea star, who is also comfortable operating at left back, would be an excellent albeit expensive addition, but his consistent injury issues might prove a cause for concern among City’s recruitment team.
If City want to sign a young, less experienced right back, then Sporting CP’s Iván Fresneda could be one to keep close tabs on, as well as Feyenoord starlet Givairo Read.
Defensive Midfielder
City were overjoyed to welcome Rodri back into the fold at the end of last season and at the FIFA Club World Cup following a nasty ACL injury, but the Spaniard has been similarly unfortunate with fitness issues this term. Regular setbacks have limited his appearances across the Premier League and Champions League.
Rodri cannot be relied upon to play week in and week out for City, who will need to manage his minutes carefully this term. Nico González, his compatriot and replacement, is yet to showcase his full potential in Manchester.
The holding midfielder offers decent defensive protection and is similarly masterful in regards to the tactical foul, but he offers very little in possession. He’s only approaching his 24th birthday, but he’s nowhere near the levels of peak Rodri.
Key Targets
Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, who are also targets for Manchester United, could interest City, especially the former given his incredible ascent into the England team. Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another option.
Guardiola has often waxed lyrical about Bruno Guimarães in the past and the Brazil star would be an exceptional signing, but he would break the bank and would prove incredibly tough to prise from Newcastle’s grasp.
On the continent, Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller is a stellar performer attracting interest from England, while Ajax 17-year-old Jorthy Mokio could be a long-term Rodri heir.