Man City’s Best XI After 2025 Summer Transfer Window
Manchester City endured, by their own incredibly high standards, a pretty rotten 2024–25 campaign.
And truth be told, they haven’t got off to a great start this time around. Indeed, a season without major silverware was teamed with an early FIFA Club World Cup exit over the summer, and Pep Guardiola’s side have already lost two of their opening three Premier League matches in 2025–26.
The eight-time champions find themselves six points behind current holders Liverpool at the September international break despite an overwhelmingly positive summer of recruitment in which seven players arrived. City went big early in the window and finished up with a total spend of £179.5 million ($242.9 million).
A number of the new arrivals will be granted immediate entry into the starting lineup, with Guardiola’s strongest XI looking exceptionally strong despite an early wobble in the campaign.
Man City’s Best XI After Summer Window (4-2-3-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
City recruited three goalkeepers over the summer and now find themselves overstocked between the posts. Marcus Bettinelli arrived early on as emergency cover, before James Trafford made his return to the Etihad Stadium. But it’s deadline day addition Gianluigi Donnarumma who has immediately risen to the top of the hierarchy.
The former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper is not a trademark Guardiola stopper and certainly lacks the same quality of distribution as the recently departed Ederson, but he remains one of the world’s leading goalkeepers—something he proved time and again en route to the Champions League title last season.
For just £30.3 million ($40.9 million), he should easily prove one of the bargains of the summer anywhere in world football.
RB: Rico Lewis
Matheus Nunes’ transformation into an all-action right back hasn’t been particularly inspiring and City were expected to upgrade the 27-year-old over the summer. However, Guardiola decided he was content with his current options, with Nunes competing against homegrown Rico Lewis for minutes in the backline.
Guardiola goes back and forth between the pair but it’s Lewis who should have his vote of confidence this season. The 20-year-old’s immense potential is worth investing in and he offers greater attacking support to City’s build-up play than the more combative Nunes.
Lewis is not yet an elite right back, but he’s expected to blossom into one.
CB: Ruben Dias
It may not have been a new signing, but tying Rúben Dias down to a contract extension was one of City’s best pieces of business over the summer period. The centre back’s contract now runs until 2029 and his first task is to help re-energise an apathetic rearguard.
City were far too porous with and without Dias last season and have started in the same vein this season, with frailties exposed by Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.
However, no questions can be asked of Dias’ quality and leadership in the heart of defence. When he’s performing at his best, there are few better centre backs on the planet.
CB: Josko Gvardiol
Joško Gvardiol has spent the majority of his City career at left back but the Croatian remains an orthodox central defender. His towering frame, physical authority and tenacity in the challenge make him the perfect partner for Dias, with the arrival of a new left back at the Etihad allowing him the opportunity to return to the centre of defence.
The injury records of John Stones and Nathan Aké mean they simply can’t be relied upon across the duration of the campaign, and it’s important that Dias and Gvardiol are given the opportunity to cement their partnership early in the season.
LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri
The acquisition of Rayan Aït-Nouri has helped remedy a problem position for City. A lack of options has forced Guardiola to shoehorn Gvardiol and natural midfielder Nico O’Reilly into the position, but the Algeria international is your typical flying full back.
Aït-Nouri has excellent attacking instincts which he honed as a wing back for Wolverhampton Wanderers, and while it will take the 24-year-old time to adjust to a more regimented role under Guardiola, he undoubtedly has the talent required to thrive at the Etihad.
DM: Rodri
City’s collapse in 2024–25 was almost entirely attributed to Rodri’s long-term injury. Such excuses will not be applicable this term, however, with the Spaniard having now returned to full match fitness after another setback at the Club World Cup.
He made his first Premier League start in almost a year during defeat to Brighton last time out and immediately offered composure and quality in midfield despite the result. The Ballon d’Or winner’s return is an almighty boost for Guardiola.
Rodri remains essential to City’s success. They will be desperate to keep him healthy.
DM: Tijjani Reijnders
Tijjani Reijnders has made an impressive start to life at City. Eye-catching Club World Cup displays were followed by an incredibly memorable Premier League debut at Molineux in which he scored and assisted in a 4–0 victory.
Reijnders is not a typical defensive midfielder, but he could perform a similar function to Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister in a double pivot—setting the tempo from deep, recycling possession and popping up in dangerous areas when required.
He’s already shown glimpses of his flair and ingenuity for City, with plenty more to come from the summer recruit.
AM: Phil Foden
Fitness issues have already nagged at Phil Foden this season after an underwhelming 2024–25 campaign, but the Englishman showed flashes of his trademark brilliance at the Club World Cup—admittedly against lesser opposition. Unlocking his potential will prove integral to City’s success this term.
Everyone is aware of the immense talent that Foden possesses. He’s truly unstoppable at his peak but his confidence has taken a significant knock, and Guardiola must help him rediscover his mojo. Form is temporary, but class is permanent.
RW: Rayan Cherki
Much like Donnarumma, Rayan Cherki could prove one of the bargains of the summer. Also plucked from Ligue 1, the versatile forward arrived for £34 million ($41.1 million) from Lyon and quickly made an impression at the Club World Cup, as well as with a goal on his Premier League debut.
Cherki is arguably best suited to an attacking midfield role but has thrived on the right wing, too. With Savinho having failed to sparkle consistently at the Etihad, the France international should be given an opportunity to stake his claim on the flank.
A devastating injury means he will be sidelined for the next two months, but he’s likely to torment Premier League defences on his return.
LW: Omar Marmoush
Omar Marmoush regularly filled in as a central striker last season when Erling Haaland was unavailable and performed admirably in the function. However, the Egyptian is too good to be stuck on the bench now that Haaland has returned, with Guardiola needing to find room for him in his lineup.
Fortunately for the City manager, Marmoush is an excellent winger, too. He’s frequently lined up on the left flank and has enjoyed success in the role, especially when playing on home turf.
Jérémy Doku will push him for a starting berth, but Marmoush has the necessary technical quality to see off the Belgian.
ST: Erling Haaland
Haaland was not at his scintillating best last season but still managed to produce 34 goals in all competitions. City have lost two of three matches this term, yet the Norwegian marksman still has three to his name in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old will always be among the goals, regardless of his influence outside of the penalty area, and others must rise to his relentless standards and continue to feed him opportunities to score.