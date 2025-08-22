‘My Job Now’—Ruben Dias Makes Vow to Man City Fans, Signs New Contract
Rúben Dias has insisted he cannot imagine himself playing for any club other than Manchester City after putting pen to paper on a new contract.
It emerged earlier this month that a deal had been struck with centre back Dias to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium, ended all uncertainty early on after the Portugal international entered the final two years of his previous contract.
“I am incredibly happy,” Dias told club media after signing his new four-year deal on Friday. “I’m so proud to represent this great club.
“City are where I want to be—at the top of the sport, competing for trophies. The club’s ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that.
“I love Manchester—it is my home now—and I love the Manchester City fans. Their support from day one has been absolutely unbelievable, and I appreciate them a lot.
“When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else. My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware.”
Dias has racked up 223 appearances for City to date, lifting four Premier League titles and adding the 2022–23 Champions League to his trophy cabinet in a five-year spell which has seen him establish himself as one of the best defenders in the world.
Director of football Hugo Viana added: “As a club, we’re really excited that Rúben has signed a new contract and committed his long-term future to the club.
“His hard work, professionalism and sheer dedication are clear to all of us every single day, He is a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. He is one of our captains, the players listen to him and Pep [Guardiola] and the coaching staff love working with him. He is the ultimate professional.
“His performances over the past five years have been outstanding and he is a big reason why we have been so successful. Every time Rúben pulls on a City shirt, he gives his all for the badge and we are so happy to know he will be here for the next four years.”