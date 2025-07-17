Man City’s Dream 2025–26 Summer Transfer Window
Manchester City looked to have turned the corner at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after a hugely underwhelming campaign, but their last 16 exit to Al Hilal has once again raised alarm bells.
Pep Guardiola’s side were surprisingly disjointed during the 2024–25 season as they surrendered their Premier League title and lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace. Having demolished group stage opposition at the Club World Cup, a subsequent 4–3 defeat to Al Hilal undermined their recovery.
Man City have already splashed the cash during this summer’s transfer windows and their much-needed rebuild is well underway. However, to return to their lofty, all-conquering heights, more work must be done in the market before the new campaign.
Here’s how their dream transfer window could pan out.
Positions to Strengthen
An array of positions needed strengthening heading into the summer transfer window and the Cityzens have already bolstered their ranks in several key positions.
City knew they needed a new left-back and swiftly identified and signed Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while greater balance and quality was also required in central midfield. Tijjani Reijnders should help fill the void left behind by club legend Kevin De Bruyne, with the Dutchman an excellent box-to-boxer.
Guardiola has also drafted in Rayan Cherki from Lyon as he looks for a versatile and creative midfielder. The Frenchman, who has already scored his first goal for the club, is capable of playing as a number ten or in a wider berth on the right-hand side.
However, there are still areas than require improvement. Right-back was a consistent problem for City last season and now that Kyle Walker’s departure is official, the club’s recruitment team can begin working on a suitable replacement. The Cityzens can’t head into the new term with only Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes as senior options.
Goalkeeper is a position that must be assessed in the near future, although Ederson’s decision to stay at City means than a new stopper is not essential. Still, the Brazilian has declined in recent times and a long-term successor must be signed soon.
City could arguably add another attacking midfielder to their squad, too. While Cherki and Reijnders will help provide some necessary cutting edge and Foden should take over from De Bruyne in the long-term, another No. 10 could help City when injuries arise and games come thick and fast.
Dream Signings
Man City have already been quick to remedy issues in their squad and Guardiola is notorious for working with a smaller group of players. However, exits are expected—both loans and permanent departures—and that should make room for incomings.
When it comes to a new attacking midfielder, Man City were interested in signing Florian Wirtz this summer before the German’s move to Liverpool. They pulled out of the race due to the finances required to complete the transfer but a more cost-effective solution could be Morgan Gibbs-White, who they have long admired. The Nottingham Forest midfielder was integral to the surprise success of the east midlands club last season, although his signing would not be straightforward.
Tottenham Hotspur triggered the midfielder’s £60 million release clause but were threatened with legal action by Nottingham Forest, who claim they made an unlawful approach to sign him. The player’s representatives have also been warned over breaching Premier League rules, making a transfer difficult this summer.
At right-back, Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento could be an option. City reportedly hold interest in the versatile defender and the England international enjoyed another stellar season at St James’s Park in 2024–25. The 22-year-old would be an expensive but impressive addition.
While signing a new goalkeeper appears likely to come in a future transfer window, Porto’s Diogo Costa is someone liked by the club. The Portugal international is an excellent shot-stopper and very adept with the ball at his feet, making him an excellent heir to Ederson’s throne.
Dream Departures
City’s ageing squad will undoubtedly be trimmed this summer and there are a number of players who are expected to depart. Walker, De Bruyne and Scott Carson have already left but more will follow.
Getting Jack Grealish off the wage bill will be priority number one, with the England international’s exit inevitable after he was omitted from the Club World Cup squad. Whether they can find a realistic suitor remains to be seen, but Newcastle United and Napoli are among those to have shown interest.
James McAtee is another who looks likely to leave in search of more game time, while players like Kalvin Phillips, Issa Kaboré and Máximo Perrone will be sold.
İlkay Gündoğan has been linked with an exit and City would likely accept his departure after a mixed return to the club in 2024–25. Loans could be sanctioned for the likes of Vitor Reis, Claudio Echeverri and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey.
Man City’s 2025–26 Dream Starting Lineup
Livramento would likely come straight into the lineup if signed, while Aït-Nouri is expected to do similar on the opposite flank. Ederson will continue in between the sticks and Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol should start at centre-back—although Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Nathan Aké are stellar options.
Reijnders could form part of a double pivot with the returning Rodri, but the Dutchman might be also be shunted further forward. After his impressive Club World Cup showings, Foden should return to the lineup in attacking midfield, flanked by Savinho and Omar Marmoush.
Of course, Erling Haaland will lead the line as he looks to torment defences for another season.
Man City 2025–26 dream XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Livramento, Dias, Gvardiol, Aït-Nouri; Rodri, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland.