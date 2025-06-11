Report: Man City Nearing Agreement for Arsenal Target
Sverre Nypan, one of the most coveted teenage talents in European football, is close to joining Manchester City ahead of Premier League rivals Arsenal, it has emerged.
The 18-year-old was first linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in January, before Aston Villa, after reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, emerged as contenders to sign Nypan from Rosenborg.
However, Nypan's future appears to lie at the Etihad Stadium—another impressive coup for a City side who have been already been extremely active in the transfer market.
The Athletic report that the former Premier League champions, who were dethroned by Liverpool last season, are close to reaching an agreement for Nypan in what would be a record-breaking transfer for a player leaving Norway's Eliteserien.
Personal terms haven't yet been agreed but it's expected that the 18-year-old will tie up a move before heading out on a season-long loan deal to develop, potentially to another club that operates within the City Football Group—Girona, Palermo and Troyes options in Europe, while CFG operates New York City FC in MLS.
Nypan has already registered 70 senior appearances for Rosenborg profiling as more of a central midfielder rather than an attacking one. While comparisons to Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard are inevitable given their national links, Nypan is considered to be an all-round midfield talent compared to Ødegaard's prowess in attack.
Nypan's scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists across the aforementioned appearances.
The move comes after Manchester CIty confirmed the signings of Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders in anticipation of Kevin De Bruyne's imminent departure. Reijnders particularly should provide an upgrade in the box-to-box department alongside January signing Nico González, though Nypan will be given time to mature and grow as a player before Guardiola gets his hands on him.
All four City signings this summer, including goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and former Wolves defender Rayan Aït-Nouri, are expected to play a part in the Club World Cup.