Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle: Doku Beats Out New Signing Semenyo
Manchester City tend to show mercy upon their opponents after moving into a healthy enough lead, but Exeter City felt the full brunt of the Sky Blues’ frustration at the weekend.
A draw-laden start to 2026 meant the Cityzens vented during their FA Cup third round tie, refusing to slow down at four, five or six. Instead, they ran the score up to 10 against League One opposition, with Rico Lewis’s second of the game in stoppage time helping them to double digits.
Pep Guardiola’s side still harbour hopes of securing the grandest prizes this term, but success in the domestic cup competitions currently appears more likely, even if they’re heading to St. James’ Park on Tuesday night without their three best centre backs.
City are well aware of the challenges that a trip to Tyneside under the lights presents, and the avoidance of defeat in Tuesday’s first leg will greatly boost their chances of reaching the Carabao Cup final.
Here’s how Man City could line up against Newcastle at St. James’.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—James Trafford earned a rare runout at the weekend, but No. 1 Donnarumma will be back in the team for the first leg of the semi-final.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Lewis scored twice at the weekend and has thrown his name in the hat for a midweek start, but Portuguese international Nunes remains Guardiola’s first-choice right back.
CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—The Uzbek international has a huge role to play over the next few weeks due to the injuries sustained to Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias.
CB: Nathan Aké—Max Alleyne has impressed since his loan recall, but the experienced Aké, who’s comfortable at left back, too, should drift inside and partner Khusanov.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly was one of several stars to earn a breather at the weekend, and there’s no doubt that he’ll be recalled to the XI on Tyneside.
CM: Rodri—Nico González has done a pretty good job of imitating the Ballon d’Or winner this term, but City desperately need the very best of Rodri over the next few weeks amid an injury-hit campaign.
RW: Bernardo Silva—Savinho and Oscar Bobb are both out injured, so the ubiquitous Bernardo Silva will most likely make a return to the team.
AM: Phil Foden—Foden’s somewhat been outshone in recent weeks, but his partnership with Cherki has shown signs of blooming.
AM: Rayan Cherki—Despite playing 90 minutes at the weekend, the crafty Frenchman should retain his place against a physical Newcastle midfield.
LW: Jérémy Doku—Antoine Semenyo provides stiff competition for Doku, who was excellent throughout the first half of the season. The Ghanaian will be relegated to the bench here, but we could see both in action at some point during Tuesday’s first leg.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland has been a little off colour in recent outings, and failed to find the back of the net at the weekend. City supporters will hope his sub-par record against the Magpies doesn’t perpetuate over these two legs.