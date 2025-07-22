Newcastle Hatch Plan to ‘Cut Off’ Man City Interest in Tino Livramento
Newcastle United plan to make Tino Livramento one of the club’s best-paid players with a new contract in the face of insistent interest from Manchester City, it has emerged.
Livramento is still only 22 but has already amassed more than £55 million ($74.2 million) in combined transfer fees. Newcastle’s final agreement for the Chelsea academy graduate could see them eventually pay Southampton £40 million ($53.9 million) if all add-ons are met.
After an injury-impacted campaign as Kieran Trippier’s understudy, Livramento established himself as an undisputed starter for Eddie Howe last term, featuring in 37 of the club’s 38 Premier League fixtures. A jet-heeled full-back capable of repeatedly haring up and down his favoured right flank, Livramento also proved to be versatile enough to spend the second half of last season at left-back.
This combination of skills has prompted numerous links with Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has openly asked for a new right-back this summer. The departure of Kyle Walker to Burnley has only accelerated those demands.
However, Newcastle are in no mood to lose Livramento. The Times claim that Howe’s side are lining up a new six-year contract for the England international which would see him become one of the club’s “top earners”.
This is an approach the Magpies were tipped to take with Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker was supposedly in line to become the club’s highest earner of all time when talk of a new deal emerged in June. Yet, less than a month later he was the subject of a very public approach from Liverpool.
Newcastle appear to have withstood the initial wave of interest in their talisman—even if his agent has made sure the exit door is firmly wedged ajar. Whether renewed interest from City in Livramento would reopen those wounds remains to be seen.
Guardiola’s side have already spent in excess of £300 million ($404.6 million) on transfers this calendar year yet are still in need of an orthodox right-back. Rico Lewis and natural midfielder Matheus Nunes shared the burden with centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov across City’s Club World Cup run.