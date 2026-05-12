Man City XI vs. Crystal Palace: One Eye on FA Cup Final—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City settled and steadied themselves after the chaos of Merseyside, refusing to blink as the Europe-chasing Brentford visited the Etihad Stadium.

A 3–0 victory ensured that pressure was reapplied to a jubilant Arsenal team still bathing in the joy of Tuesday night’s progression into the Champions League final. West Ham United appeared a tricky test, on paper, yet the Gunners escaped east London with their title hopes emboldened.

By hook or by crook, they found a way. City, still five points adrift, don’t merely need to triumph comfortably on Wednesday night against Crystal Palace, but they’ll most likely require a favor from the Conference League final-focussed Eagles on the final day.

That bridge will be crossed when necessary. For now, Guardiola can only think about the game in hand City have long had in their back pocket.

Rúben Dias Available for Midweek Start

Dias was back in Guardiola’s matchday squad at the weekend. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Center back Rúben Dias was back in Man City’s matchday squad at the weekend, having recovered from a thigh issue that had sidelined him since mid-March. Guardiola instead pivoted to Nathan Aké to cover for the injured Abdukodir Khusanov on Saturday, but Dias could be called upon midweek.

Guardiola likely won’t take any risks with Khusanov ahead of the FA Cup final this weekend. The speedy Uzbekistani defender is only dealing with a knock.

Rodri was absent again against Brentford due to the groin injury he sustained in the victory over Arsenal last month. The Spaniard failed a late fitness test ahead of the game, but could be in contention for minutes midweek in the lead-up to yet another Wembley excursion.

Joško Gvardiol’s World Cup hopes have been boosted by the fact that he’s back in training with the Cityzens, but the Croatian likely won’t feature down the stretch. “Next season we can have him at his best,” Guardiola said of the defender.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts : Joško Gvardiol, Rodri, Abdukodir Khusanov.

: Joško Gvardiol, Rodri, Abdukodir Khusanov. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

Guardiola will hope to have enough to bypass Palace midweek. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The Italian will have the weekend off for City’s second domestic cup final of the season, but he’ll be stationed between the posts for the remainder of their Premier League outings.

RB: Matheus Nunes—A constant down the right this season, Guardiola doesn’t seem to trust any of the alternatives at right back, even if Nunes is far from perfect.

CB: Rúben Dias—The Portuguese international has endured a stop-start campaign due to injury, and although Khusanov’s knock won’t keep him out for very long at all, Guardiola could trust the long-time Cityzen midweek.

CB: Marc Guéhi—A double switch at center back would be a risk, given that this is still a hugely important fixture for the hosts. The ubiquitous Guéhi is set to continue.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—Guardiola may have stumbled upon a preferred XI down the stretch, but the FA Cup final beckons, and he’ll surely feel comfortable making a few changes against a Palace team with alternate priorities midweek.

CM: Bernardo Silva—There’s no respite for the skipper, though. On his penultimate appearance at the Etihad Stadium, Bernardo will be tasked with holding the hand of whoever Guardiola opts for alongside him, assuming Rodri isn’t fit enough to start.

CM: Nico González—González was among those who wilted on Merseyside in the draw with Everton that’ll likely prove fatal for the title hopefuls. He should be more comfortable at home, even if Palace are dangerous on the counterattack.

AM: Omar Marmoush—After capping an impressive cameo with a goal against Brentford, Guardiola suggested that Marmoush could play a more prominent role before the season draws to a close.

RW: Savinho—Starts have been sporadic for the Brazilian this season, but there were glimmers off the bench at the weekend. Respite may finally be afforded to Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo.

ST: Erling Haaland—Marmoush won’t be displacing Haaland if he does come back into the starting lineup. The Norwegian striker is edging closer to another Golden Boot after extending his lead over Igor Thiago on Saturday.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku has relished the responsibility down the stretch, and it’d be hard for Guardiola to preserve him, given the Belgian’s current mood.

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