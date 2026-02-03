Man City XI vs. Newcastle: Cherki's Status In Doubt—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City’s second-half demise in north London leaves Arsenal with a six-point lead atop the Premier League table, with Pep Guardiola’s side unlikely to embark on one of their vintage runs.

Thus, it might be wise for the Spaniard to prioritise success in the domestic cups during what may well be his final season in charge of the Sky Blues.

His team are on the brink of a Wembley final, but their habit of allowing teams back in this season means Newcastle United, 2–0 down from the first leg, must feel as if they have a sniff in this Carabao Cup semi-final, despite their awful record at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

Location: Etihad Stadium

Competition: Carabao Cup

Recent form: LLWWD

Marc Guéhi is ineligible to play on Wednesday night. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Savinho, Mateo Kovačić, Jérémy Doku, Rayan Cherki, Marc Guéhi

Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Savinho, Mateo Kovačić, Jérémy Doku, Rayan Cherki, Marc Guéhi 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-2-2

There’s been good and bad news on the injury front heading into Wednesday’s game. While Rúben Dias is back in training and in contention to soon return to the matchday squad after a month out, Rayan Cherki picked up a knock against Tottenham Hotspur and is a doubt.

Marc Guéhi also can’t play as he didn’t sign for the club until after the first leg, and City are still without Mateo Kovačić, Savinho, Joško Gvardiol and John Stones.

Guardiola has confirmed that this game will come too soon for Jérémy Doku to return.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-2-2)

Man City have an unsteady core. | FotMo

GK: James Trafford—Trafford was in goal for the first leg, so Guardiola should trust the Englishman again on Wednesday night.

RB: Rico Lewis—Lewis hasn’t played all that much in 2026, but there could be an opportunity for him here. The versatile full-back will be asked to push up and supply a source of width to complement City’s proficient central combinations.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Khusanov‘s recovery speed is imperative in City’s high defensive line, and his run in the team will continue against the Magpies.

CB: Nathan Aké—Guéhi’s ineligibility has opened the door for Aké to come back into the XI.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—Guardiola has turned to O’Reilly in midfield as of late, but he could revert to his breakout role in midweek.

CM: Nico González—Rodri’s minutes should be managed, especially given his spotty run of form, and there may be a start for González after his recovery from injury. The Spaniard shone over the autumn and was excellent against Newcastle at the Etihad last season.

CM: Bernardo Silva—The experienced midfielder looked shot by the end of Sunday’s game, but you can bet your bottom dollar that Silva will be fit and raring to go just 72 hours later.

AM: Phil Foden—Cherki‘s rise to prominence has seen Foden shrink somewhat, but the Englishman did start the season in fine form. He’ll be back in the team here after only playing a small role at the weekend.

AM: Rayan Cherki—The injury he sustained didn’t appear serious, and Guardiola has not ruled the French playmaker out. Cherki’s been so good in recent weeks, and he’ll be desperate to play if he’s shaken off the knock.

ST: Antoine Semenyo—Unlike Guéhi, Semenyo, much to Eddie Howe’s dismay, is eligible to feature, and he‘s already had a big say in the semi-final. The January arrival opened the scoring at St. James’s Park last month.

ST: Erling Haaland—Despite his cute finish against Galatasaray, Haaland has looked out of sorts in 2026. Perhaps he’s missing Doku, who teed up his goal last week. The Belgian has been in and out of the side as of late due to an injury.

