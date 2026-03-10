Man City XI vs. Real Madrid: Haaland Among Players Recalled—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

The Champions League’s answer to the Clásico is back for another two iterations in the round of 16, as Manchester City aim to take advantage of a suddenly superstar-less Real Madrid.

The Cityzens have already prevailed at the Santiago Bernabéu this term, winning 2–1 during the league phase while Xabi Alonso was still in charge of Los Blancos. Pep Guardiola is now preparing to go head-to-head with Álvaro Arbeloa, whose managerial abilities are being put to the test by Madrid’s availability woes.

City, on the contrary, is getting healthier at a critical juncture. A daunting run is already underway, but Guardiola knows better than anyone that such stretches are inevitable in crunch time if you want to win it all.

Nico O’Reilly Returns to Travelling Squad

O’Reilly scored in Man City’s 2–1 win at Real Madrid in the league phase. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has confirmed his 23-man travelling squad for Wednesday’s first leg, with Nico O’Reilly, who’s missed the previous two games because of an ankle injury, back in the fold.

O’Reilly has been one of Man City’s stars of the season, and although Jérémy Doku and Savinho both impressed at the weekend, the young Englishman is set to make an immediate return to the midfield.

Max Alleyne’s recovery from injury leaves the two Croats as City’s only absentees for the trip to Madrid. While it seems unlikely that Joško Gvardiol will play again this season, there had been hope for Mateo Kovačić, who’s missed much of the 2025–26 season, to feature down the stretch. However, a specific return date has not yet been outlined.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić.

🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-2-2

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-2-2)

Man City are close to full strength. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma came into his own during the latter stages of last season’s Champions League, and City has a chance of conquering Europe for a second time if he can replicate that form.

RB: Matheus Nunes—The converted midfielder has emerged as a key part of this City defense, with his midfield drifts helping confuse and befuddle defensive structures.

CB: Rúben Dias—Dias will come back into the starting lineup after earning respite at the weekend. While Real Madrid look shy of star talent in attack, the threat of Vinicius Junior will have to be mitigated.

CB: Marc Guéhi—The January arrival enjoyed a taste of European football with Crystal Palace during the first half of the season, but it won’t take Guéhi long to realise that the Champions League is a different kettle of fish to the Conference League.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—The neat and tidy Algerian international has added further quality to City’s build-up play, and Madrid’s lax pressing could be exposed by the marauding Aït-Nouri down the left.

CM: Bernardo Silva—No player has made more Champions League appearances for Man City than Silva, who will add to his record on Wednesday night.

CM: Rodri—The Spaniard allowed Nico González to get the job done at the base of City’s midfield on Saturday, but the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, who’ll undoubtedly get a few jeers from the home crowd, will come back in for the first leg.

AM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki has been excellent in year one at the Etihad, and many are expecting the dazzling Frenchman to sparkle on the big stage.

AM: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly’s importance to Guardiola’s side was underlined before he succumbed to an ankle injury, and he’ll likely make an immediate comeback to the starting XI. The World Cup hopeful scored on his previous visit to the Spanish capital in December.

ST: Antoine Semenyo—Semenyo has been an excellent addition to City’s ranks, and he’s set to make his Champions League debut on Wednesday night. Some place to make your bow, eh?

ST: Erling Haaland—City has shown in 2026 that they’re not utterly reliant on the Nordic goal machine, and someone else may have to do the business in the round of 16, given that Haaland only has three goals in six appearances against Madrid.

