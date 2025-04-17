Who Are Man Utd Playing in the Europa League Semifinals?
Against all odds, Manchester United are headed to the Europa League semifinals where they will face their toughest test yet.
Manchester United might sit 14th in the Premier League standings, but the Red Devils are the only team still unbeaten across the Europa League and the Champions League. Ruben Amorim's men finished third in the league phase, made it past Real Sociedad in the round of 16 and now eliminated Lyon in the quarterfinals.
After only managing a 2–2 draw in the first leg against Lyon, Manchester United came back to Old Trafford where they secured a thrilling 5–4 victory in extra time. The Red Devils advanced 7–6 on aggregate and are still very much in the hunt for silverware to salvage their season.
To get to the Europa League final, though, Manchester United first must get past a worthy opponent in the semifinals.
Manchester United are playing Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinals. The Spanish club secured their semifinals spot after defeating Rangers 2–0 on aggregate.
Athletic Bilbao will be the second La Liga team Manchester United face in the Europa League this season. Ernesto Valverde's men are a much more dangerous team in the final third, though, than Real Sociedad. With an attack led by Euro 2024 winner Nico Williams, Athletic Bilbao are a tough team to keep off the scoresheet.
Manchester United have not faced Athletic Bilbao in a competitive match since 2012. The two sides clashed in the Europa League round of 16 and Athletic Bilbao eliminated the Red Devils 5–3 on aggregate.
Over 13 years later, Amorim's squad now gets a chance to enact some revenge. The first leg of the Europa League semifinals kicks off on Thursday, May 1.