Man Utd 2025–26 Season Preview: The Only Way Is Up
Manchester United come into 2025–26 at their lowest ebb in half a century. Things can’t possibly be as bad again, especially with Ruben Amorim enjoying a full summer and preseason to work his specific ideas into the squad, new attacking arrivals improving a priority weakness, and general quiet optimism about what’s in store in the months ahead.
Amorim has afforded plenty of time since he arrived to changing the mindset within the squad. He is famously demanding and his willingness to push out a long-serving stalwart like Marcus Rashford over a perceived poor attitude should have sent a message to the rest of the players.
Last season’s 15th place Premier League finish was United’s worst since relegation from the top flight 51 years earlier. The Red Devils, having been through a change of manager in November, won only 11 league matches and crucially struggled for consistency—at no point last season did United put together consecutive Premier League victories.
But a run to the Europa League final, which was almost the ultimate reprieve given that Champions League qualification was the prize on offer, at least highlighted some capability.
United don’t have further to fall, with plenty of room to improve.
What Man Utd Hope to Achieve
A dramatic rise up the Premier League table is non-negotiable. Challenging for the title—it remains the club’s overall ambition to win it again by 2028 to coincide with their 150th anniversary—is unlikely just yet. A return to Champions League qualification might also be a step too far given the level of competition for those places, not just from Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, but the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and even Tottenham Hotspur too.
Securing some form of European qualification, thereby boosting 2026–27’s revenue, is the minimum expectation, even if that has to be the Conference League.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, and nor will Manchester United be.
Key Fixture Dates
United’s mettle and Amorim’s ability to impart his tactical philosophy will be tested early. Arsenal visit Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season, with games against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool to come among the first eight rounds of fixtures.
Aside from last season’s top four, Tottenham and Newcastle are the other big ones to look out for.
Opponent
Dates
Arsenal
Aug. 17 (H), Jan. 24 (A)
Manchester City
Sep. 14 (A), Jan. 17 (H)
Chelsea
Sep. 20 (H), April 18 (A)
Liverpool
Oct. 18 (A), May 2 (H)
Tottenham Hotspur
Nov. 8 (A), Feb. 7 (H)
Newcastle United
Dec. 27 (H), March 4 (A)
Major Signings
United have been worse defensively in the Premier League era than they were last season and had never previously finished lower than eighth. The bigger problem was at the other end of the pitch, where a lack of output—an average of 1.16 goals per game across the 38 league fixtures—meant it was always a huge uphill battle to win if the other team scored.
That is why recruiting forwards this summer was so important. In Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, the squad has acquired two attackers proven in the Premier League. The pair managed 49 goals and assists between them in the competition last season, with only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland finding the net more often than Mbeumo in particular.
They will likely form a new split No. 10 pairing behind striker Benjamin Šeško, who is admittedly a little more of a gamble. The 22-year-old is high risk, high reward, not a prolific marksman in his career so far, but with an enormous ceiling to become a future superstar. He had no problem making the leap from Austria to Germany two summers ago and should benefit from the creativity of Mbeumo and Cunha, the lack of which before was holding Rasmus Højlund back.
With another couple of weeks until the transfer deadline, things aren’t necessarily done either. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is reportedly open to the move, although he comes with an enormous price tag, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is available and could be too good an opportunity to miss if the finances can work. Player exits are likely to be required, though, with Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malaca all yet to move on.
Player
Joined From
Fee (£)
Benjamin Šeško
RB Leipzig
£66.4 million
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
£65 million
Matheus Cunha
Wolverhampton Wanderers
£62.5 million
Diego León
Cerro Porteno
£3.3 million
Enzo Kana-Biyik
Le Havre
Free
Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars
Manchester United fans are yet to see the best of Leny Yoro. The teenage centre back broke his foot during a pre-season friendly last summer and his debut campaign was ultimately defined by that delayed start and another subsequent injury layoff.
Real Madrid were desperate to sign him and he chose Old Trafford, while club legend Rio Ferdinand is a big admirer. There is plenty to come and Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system will show off his best abilities. Similarly, Ayden Heaven, 18, could thrive. He was another young defensive recruit last season who showed promise but ultimately had to sit out chunks of the campaign injured.
Lastly, big things are expected of Chido Obi. The young Danish striker had an astonishing scoring record during his two years in Arsenal’s academy, choosing to leave in search of a quicker path to senior football and making eight first-team appearances for United from February onwards.
Season Prediction
United have to be better this season. The squad has plenty of quality and the lack of opportunity to work on a new way of playing while games were coming thick and fast was a likely a major factor in just how bad things became, as confidence drained away with each new setback.
Without European football on the calendar, United are competing in the second round of the League Cup for the first time since 2014–15, when a young Dele Alli inspired MK Dons to a shock thrashing. Premature elimination from that competition could be an early blip as a new look side figures things out.
But with last season’s run to the Europa League and domestic cup wins in successive seasons under former boss Erik ten Hag, another FA Cup triumph wouldn’t be out of the question if Amorim has the squad singing from his hymn sheet in the second half of the campaign. It will, however, be tough with other giants also hunting silverware.
Competition
Finish
Premier League
8th
FA Cup
Semi-finalists
League Cup
Third round