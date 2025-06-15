Man Utd’s Wantaway Alejandro Garnacho Identifies ‘Priority’ Destination
Alejandro Garnacho wants to remain in the Premier League after being told by Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to find a new club this summer, a new report has claimed.
Garnacho has endured a tumultuous relationship with the Portuguese coach, who was appointed as Erik ten Hag’s successor last November.
The Argentine winger was disciplined and left out of the United squad for the first Manchester Derby of Amorim’s reign and Garnacho played a bit-part role towards the end of the season having enjoyed a prolonged run in the Red Devils’ starting XI in the new year.
Garnacho was left frustrated by Amorim’s decision to play him for just 20 minutes in the Europa League final, and the manager opted to leave him out of the United squad for their final-day victory over Aston Villa. However, the winger did travel to the Far East for the club’s postseason tour.
Amorim has reportedly told Garnacho that he can leave Old Trafford this summer after attempts were made to part ways in January. Napoli and Chelsea were interested, but no deal came to pass.
This time around, the strongest interest has arrived from Bayer Leverkusen, who have appointed Ten Hag to replace Xabi Alonso. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Garnacho currently isn’t considering a move to the Bundesliga. He wants to remain in the Premier League.
As it stands, there’s no concrete interest from any of United’s domestic rivals. Winter suitors Chelsea are prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens, and there have only been tenuous links to the likes of Aston Villa and Arsenal. However, given the state of his relationship with Amorim, Garnacho may eventually be forced to accept any offer he can to ensure he departs.
United have been busy bolstering their attack for the 2025–26 season off the back of a historically bad campaign. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha was the first through the door, and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is also eyeing a move to Old Trafford. Striker Viktor Gyökeres is another figure thought to be of interest.