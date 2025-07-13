Report: Man Utd Learn Alejandro Garnacho’s Response to Proposed Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion
Alejandro Garnacho has rejected overtures from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr despite the prospect of being reunited with his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, multiple reports have claimed.
The Argentina international is one of the few players to have lined up alongside Lionel Messi and his long-time rival Ronaldo. Garnacho has always lauded his compatriot’s legendary talent, but there is little doubt that he grew up favouring the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar.
After making his first start alongside Ronaldo in a Europa League group stage victory over FC Sheriff three years ago, Garnacho posted on social media. “I don’t know if it’s real or if I’m dreaming.”
Following a sensational bicycle kick against Everton which Ronaldo would have been proud of, and celebrating with his idol’s signature ‘siu’ move, Garnacho was gently ribbed by Bruno Fernandes. “Probably he’s watching too many Cristiano clips!” the United skipper joked. “We all know that he’s a big fan.”
The admiration goes both ways. Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr. has been pictured wearing a United shirt with Garnacho’s name on the back.
Yet, that fandom could not persuade Garnacho to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia this summer, per The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath. United’s mercurial winger reportedly had “initial discussions” with Al Nassr before rejecting the Pro League club.
That’s not to say that Garnacho is focusing on staying at Old Trafford. In the aftermath of United’s Europa League final defeat, which the Argentine winger largely watched from the bench, Garnacho opened himself up to a summer exit. Ruben Amorim reportedly shared the same sentiment, and informed his mercurial forward to find a new club in front of the rest of the squad.
However, Garnacho’s “clear” transfer plan continues to revolve around a move to another Premier League club, as Fabrizio Romano reiterated. The 21-year-old dropped a less-than-subtle hint about his future by posting a picture of himself wearing Marcus Rashford’s Aston Villa kit.
Much like Garnacho, Rashford remains a Manchester United player, but is openly seeking a move away. The England international, in contrast to his current teammate, would be willing to leave the Premier League to secure a dream move to Barcelona.