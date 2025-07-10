Man Utd ‘Braced’ for New Alejandro Garnacho Transfer Bid
Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly preparing a new bid to finally sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer.
Garnacho emerged as a target for Napoli during the January transfer window after they lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain, but United’s high asking price—unsurprising midway through the season—meant no deal was ever reached.
According to The Mirror, Napoli went no higher than £40 million ($54.4 million) in January, but they are now prepared to return with an offer of £45 million ($61.2 million) to finally get a deal over the line.
United have previously demanded as much as £60 million ($81.5 million) but now recognise they will not receive such a fee after a number of public and private incidents. Garnacho openly challenged manager Ruben Amorim over his limited involvement in the Europa League final defeat and has subsequently been kept away from pre-season training while a buyer is found.
The club’s well-known financial difficulties have also weakened their negotiating stance but United are still prepared to try and negotiate a significant fee for Garnacho, who is among the most valuable assets in the squad.
Indeed, United are even thought to be willing to contribute to Garnacho’s wages if it helps facilitate an exit, such is their desire to cash in on the Argentina international this summer.
Also available for transfer at United are Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, with club officials hopeful of raising over £100 million ($135.9 million) through the sales of unwanted players.
Those funds could then be reinvested in the current squad. The Red Devils are still chasing Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and also have plans to sign a new goalkeeper, while a new striker is also thought to be on the agenda.