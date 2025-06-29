Man Utd ‘Expected’ to Take Drastic Action to Force Garnacho, Rashford Exits
Manchester United are reportedly willing to “pay millions” to force through exits for unwanted players this summer, most notably the trio of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Antony.
Ruben Amorim’s side missed out on the riches of Champions League qualification by losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final and finishing 15th in last season’s Premier League table. United were still thought to have a summer transfer budget in the region of £100 million ($137.2 million), but those funds have rapidly dwindled.
Matheus Cunha’s arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers has been confirmed for the princely sum of £62.5 million ($85.8 million), while a similar figure is expected to be committed towards a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. Just two incomings already exceed the aforementioned budget, ensuring that additional resources will have to be raised through player sales.
United are not short of wantaway stars. Rashford and Antony spent the second half of the 2024–25 campaign flourishing out on loan while doing little to suggest they were looking forward to an Old Trafford return. Garnacho has set tongues wagging with incendiary social media posts not so subtly hinting at a desired move away.
The trio of Manchester United misfits all have contracts until 2028 and The Telegraph claim that Amorim’s side would be willing to “subsidise” these deals to accelerate their exit. This drastic, if not desperate, approach would theoretically see United cover a proportion of the remaining salary afforded to these undesired assets by their existing contracts in an effort to encourage them to accept the lower terms presented by interested suitors.
Given Garnacho is thought to be keen on remaining in the Premier League, United would effectively be paying the player to actively compete against them.
Rashford is a known target for Barcelona, who are reportedly still willing to snap up the England international despite the impending arrival of Nico Williams. However, the club’s delicate finances effectively prohibit La Liga’s champions from matching Rashford’s current United salary.
Real Betis face the same financial conundrum in their attempts to sign Antony. United’s unexpected generosity could solve both problems for these Spanish clubs.