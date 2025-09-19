Report: Man Utd Co-Owner Holds Talks With Ruben Amorim
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reported to have arrived at the club’s Carrington training ground on Thursday for meetings with a number of key officials, including manager Ruben Amorim.
United opted to back Amorim heavily during the summer transfer window, spending over £200 million ($271.4 million) to bolster his forward line with Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but the Red Devils have been unable to address the miserable form with which they ended the 2024–25 campaign.
After a third defeat in five games at the weekend, Amorim insisted he does not plan to change his divisive 3-4-2-1 formation and warned United they would have to sack him if they want something different. Currently, there are not thought to be plans to part ways with Amorim, who is understood to be entitled to a termination fee of £12 million if he departs in the first year of his contract.
Thursday saw Ratcliffe’s helicopter land at Carrington and, according to The Athletic, one of the subjects on his agenda was a meeting with Amorim about the team’s struggles.
It is stressed that Ratcliffe’s appearance, including his meeting with Amorim, had been planned for some time now and was not an immediate reaction to United’s latest defeat.
Ratcliffe and Amorim are thought to have discussed the team’s form and other issues facing the boss with a view to working through the current onfield slump.
Recent reports claimed those in charge at United had concerns about Amorim’s mannerisms during matches and press conferences, suggesting his struggles when it comes to containing his emotions have led to several unnecessarily high-profile headlines.
Nevertheless, the general feeling in the dressing room towards Amorim is thought to remain supportive, even if some players are said to be growing frustrated with the manager’s refusal to explore a different tactical setup.