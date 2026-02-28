Man Utd ‘Concerned’ by Looming Summer Exit for Another Senior Star

Manchester United have been described as “concerned” by Harry Maguire’s looming Old Trafford exit, having yet to agree a new contract with the center back.

Maguire has overcome an awful lot in recent years, losing the captaincy among many personal and professional setbacks. He’s been booed by fans for club and country and it took his own individual doggedness to reject an otherwise agreed transfer to West Ham United in the summer of 2023.

Now, the 32-year-old is a regular starter in United’s strongest XI once more. But it won’t last unless he signs fresh terms, given that his existing contract expires in four months. According to the Daily Mail, United officials are worried about losing him in the same summer as Casemiro.

The Brazilian’s planned departure at the end of his contract has already been announced. However, should Maguire also head for the exit as a free agent it would be a significant blow.

Not from a financial point of view—neither player in their career twilight would command much of a fee in the market, while shedding both salaries would save the club $38.5 million (£28.6 million) annually to reinvest—but the Sheffield-born center back has a tremendous amount of experience.

Carrick Hopes Maguire Signs New Contract

Michael Carrick first worked with Harry Maguire in 2019. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

That experience is what makes Maguire such a valuable player now, in the eyes of Michael Carrick, who would be keen on seeing the veteran defender stay.

“I think as your career goes, when you’re a young player everything’s fresh and new, and you’re fearless and there’s not many scars there,” the interim manager told reporters.

“You get to your peak years and you feel good, but obviously you’ve had a few ups and downs along the way. The experience that you’ve gained then makes you a better player; that sweet spot of being able to do it physically still, but using the experiences to know what’s coming.

“Experience is massive, it’s hard to put a price on how valuable that can be. Harry has gained an awful lot of it in different ways through this club.”

If Maguire doesn’t re-sign, it would put pressure on United to recruit a center back in the summer transfer window, when the priority needs to be in central midfield, potentially diluting resources.

Without Maguire, the group of Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven doesn’t feel enough, with the former pair currently injured and the latter aged 20 and 19 respectively.

Maguire’s World Cup Chance Improves

Maguire last played for England in 2024. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Injuries mean Maguire has only played once for England in the last two years—missing out on Euro 2024. Even his most recent appearance was as far back as 18 months ago.

Now that he is injury-free, it raises the possibility of returning to the Three Lions fold in time for the World Cup. A lack of options at center back—Marc Guéhi aside—means there is potentially an open spot in England’s starting XI, despite Maguire not participating in any of the qualifying.

But selection in upcoming international friendlies against Japan and Uruguay is likely to be a determining factor. If Thomas Tuchel doesn’t select Maguire in what will be the last international camp before the World Cup roster is named, it’s hard to see him then being chosen for the summer.

It was at the World Cup in 2018 that Maguire enjoyed his career breakout, a star player for England en route to the semifinal. He was capped just five times before the tournament began, but a year later was being transferred to Manchester United as the most expensive defender in history.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC