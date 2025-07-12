Man Utd Dealt ‘Massive’ Injury Blow, May Be Forced to Make Signing
Manchester United could reportedly be without goalkeeper André Onana for as long as two months after he picked up an injury in training.
The Red Devils have been focusing their efforts on strengthening Ruben Amorim's front line, though a high-profile pursuit of Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is dragging its heels as United bide their time in a bid to reach an agreement.
Matheus Cunha is already in and settled at United—he's succeeded Marcus Rashford in wearing the number 10 shirt at Old Trafford—but there's been an alarming lack of incomings and outgoings in general.
United have been linked with signing a new goalkeeper, with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez among those thought to be on the radar, and doing so may now become more of a priority after reports that Onana has picked up a training ground injury.
The Telegraph report that United are fearful that Onana could miss between six and eight weeks of action, ruling him out of the first month of the 2025–26 Premier League season. As it stands, Altay Bayındır would be expected to step up into the first team, with veteran stopper Tom Heaton another option.
There's also high hopes for 21-year-old Radek Vítek, but jumping straight into United's first team ahead of Bayındır may be a step too far given his most recent loan spell was in Austria with BW Linz.
Losing Onana for such a significant period of time would undoubtedly be a blow to United and Amorim, though there have been murmurings that the Cameroon international would be allowed to leave this summer were an acceptable offer, around the £30 million ($40.5 million) mark, be tabled.
Ligue 1 giants Lyon, who recently saw an enforced relegation to the second tier overturned upon appeal, have been touted as potential suitors, as have AS Monaco. Onana, however, is said to be happy at United, despite being under an intense amount of scrutiny following some high-profile gaffes.
The 29-year-old has been at United for two years having been plucked away from Inter by his former manager at Ajax, Erik ten Hag. He's since made over 100 appearances in all competitions, the last of which came as United went down to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final—a loss that deprived the club of a place in the Champions League and of European football of any kind.