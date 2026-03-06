Report: Man Utd Considering Move for Former Man City Youngster

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is also reportedly on the radar of former employers Manchester City.

Respected German journalist Christian Falk backs the two Manchester rivals to battle for Nmecha’s signature as part of their respective midfield recruitment drives. City are looking to refresh an inconsistent unit, while United are expected to spend big on a number of new signings.

With a contract that runs until 2028, Nmecha’s long-term future in Germany is uncertain and clubs across Europe are starting to register their interest in a player who has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent seasons.

Why Man Utd, Man City Want to Sign Felix Nmecha

Felix Nmecha came through the Man City academy. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nmecha is a player that is already known on English shores. He joined City’s academy in 2007 and spent 14 years on the books at the Etihad, even making three senior appearances and chiming in with an assist in five minutes of Champions League action.

At that stage, Nmecha was an attacking player, primarily playing behind the striker but also comfortable on the left wing. When he left City on a free transfer to join Wolfsburg in 2021, he remained an attacker and enjoyed moderate success before a switch to Dortmund two years later.

It was in Dortmund that Nmecha was converted into more of an all-action midfielder, often playing deeper in a midfield pivot or as a box-to-box talent capable of impacting the game at both ends of the pitch. The tactical switch produced some of the best performances of Nmecha’s career.

Standing at 6'3, Nmecha brings an obvious physicality but knows how to combine that with a broad on-ball skillset. His attacking training as a youngster is apparent, but the 25-year-old has developed a defensive discipline allowing him to play anywhere in midfield. Former Dortmund boss Nuri Şahin described the German international as a “dream” because of his versatility.

Nmecha’s stock is rising and his performances have been consistent. | FotMob

As United prepare to bid farewell to Casemiro, they are preparing for a full-scale rebuild which could also see Manuel Ugarte pushed out the exit door and leave Kobbie Mainoo as the only natural midfielder in the squad.

Someone with Nmecha’s versatility would be an ideal addition, offering the club’s next manager—Michael Carrick or somebody else—the chance to try a handful of tactics while they rebuild.

City, meanwhile, are not in such desperate need of midfield reinforcements, but Pep Guardiola recognizes a need to rejuvenate a squad which has so far fallen short against Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

With doubts over the futures of Mateo Kovačić, Bernardo Silva and even Rodri, City may need new faces to boost their search for silverware next season. Some inside the club will already be familiar with Nmecha from a personal standpoint and may be regretting the decision not to extend his contract five years ago.

Man Utd, Man City’s Other Midfield Targets

Elliot Anderson is high on both teams’ wishlists. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Both clubs are shopping in the same market and, predictably, share a number of the same targets.

Towards the top of both rivals’ shortlists is Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, who comes with the advantage of Premier League experience but the pitfall of a £100 million ($133.5 million) price tag. There will only be one winner in the race for his signature.

Others under consideration by both clubs include Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba—two expensive targets with admirers elsewhere, as well.

Plenty of big clubs are expected to pursue new midfielders this summer. Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid may all be in the market, meaning clubs need to have long lists of potential targets to prepare for possibly missing out on their preferred options.

In Nmecha, United and City appear to have found a versatile option with the skills that point to success in England’s top flight, and there will be hope that his contract situation—two years remaining on his current deal—may make him far more affordable than the likes of Anderson and Wharton.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER