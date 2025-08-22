Man Utd ‘Exploring’ Real Madrid Target As Carlos Baleba Alternative
Manchester United are the latest side to express an interest in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, a report has claimed, as they search for alternatives to Carlos Baleba.
Baleba was United’s dream midfield addition this summer but talks with Brighton & Hove Albion, who demanded well over £100 million ($134.3 million), quickly made it clear a deal would not be possible this summer.
United have been looking at alternative targets as a result and, according to Sky Sports News, one of those on the radar is Germany international Stiller.
The 24-year-old enjoyed a career year with Stuttgart last season and that form earned him a place on Real Madrid’s shortlist as part of their ongoing quest to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić’s ball-playing abilities in midfield.
Los Blancos ultimately opted against a move for Stiller, instead deciding to wait for an undisputed superstar to hit the market, which has allowed United to register their interest.
Talks between the two clubs are yet to be held and so Stuttgart’s asking price for Stiller is unclear. He does have a release clause in his contract worth up to €40 million (£34.6 million, $46.5 million), but that is only valid from 2026.
Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg states that Stuttgart also have the option to cancel that release clause at any time if they pay a fee of €2 million directly to Stiller, giving them plenty of control over his future.
As it stands, United’s priority is to sell players and raise funds. Talks are ongoing over the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho, but the trio have all made demands which have complicated things for United thus far.
Striker Rasmus Højlund could also leave in the final week of the transfer window, but he is reluctant to accept anything other than a permanent exit.