Real Madrid Midfield Target 'Eager' to Sign With Spanish Giants
Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller is reportedly interested in a move to Real Madrid this summer.
Los Blancos are in the market for midfield reinforcement after saying goodbye to Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in back-to-back seasons. AS report the club has its sights set on bringing Stiller to the Spanish capital.
The report claims the 24-year-old is “delighted with the idea of wearing a white shirt” next season, but no official moves have been made just yet. Real Madrid would have to negotiate with Stuttgart, who are believed to have set an asking price of €50 million ($57.2 million) for their midfielder.
Stiller’s contract with the German side reportedly includes a €36 million ($31.2 million) release clause, but it does not activate until 2026. Real Madrid will have to decide whether they want to pay the extra money for Stiller a year early or look elsewhere for the time being.
New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso knows Stiller well from his time in charge of Bayer Leverkusen. The defensive midfielder enjoyed an impressive 2024–25 campaign in which he finished the season with the most passes, progressive passes and assists on an otherwise struggling Stuttgart team. He also helped his side win the DFB-Pokal title, bagging two assists in the final against Arminia Bielefeld.
Los Blancos’ midfield was lackluster at best this past season and would benefit from the addition of a player with the skill of Stiller. After all, the German fits right into Real Madrid’s plans moving forward; the Spanish giants are building a young, talented team that can usher the club into a new era under Alonso.
After making no moves in the winter transfer window, Real Madrid have already signed 20-year-old Dean Huijsen and 26-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the 2025–26 season. The two players are expected to feature in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup for Los Blancos.
Stiller could be the third player to ink a contract with Real Madrid this year, but the clock is ticking if he wants to play in this summer’s tournament with Los Blancos.