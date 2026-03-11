Man Utd Make Forced Change After ‘Injury Setback’

Manchester United have reportedly altered their approach to Lisandro Martínez’s injury recovery after the Argentine suffered a setback in training.

Martínez picked up a calf strain in training last month and was only expected to be sidelined for a few days. Things have not worked out that way, however, and he has now missed United’s last three matches.

The Daily Mail report that absence is likely to extend after an issue in training sent Martínez back to the sidelines. While it is stressed his latest issue is not believed to be serious, there are obvious concerns about a player whose absence has grown from less than a week to over one month.

Defensive Setbacks Proving Problematic for Man Utd

Lisandro Martínez is back on the sidelines. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

In response to Martínez’s fresh problem, United have reevaluated their approach to his recovery as they seek to avoid a repeat of their ongoing battle involving another defender, Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch international was struck down by a back problem in November but was initially expected back the following month. Sunday’s meeting with Aston Villa will be the 18th consecutive game he has missed as his spell on the sidelines tips over four months.

At this crucial stage in the season, United cannot afford to lose another key player for an extended spell, particularly after defeat to Newcastle United tightened the race for Champions League qualification.

Man Utd’s Next Five Games

Fixture Date Aston Villa (H) March 15 Bournemouth (A) March 20 Leeds (H) April 13 Chelsea (A) April 18 Brentford (H) April 27

Man Utd’s Defense on Brink of Disaster

Little is known about Matthijs de Ligt’s back injury. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The shift away from Ruben Amorim’s three-at-the-back formation gives some breathing room to United’s center backs, given only two at a time can play in Carrick’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

Without both De Ligt and Martínez, Carrick’s options have become fairly stretched. The experienced Harry Maguire has partnered 20-year-old Leny Yoro, but behind them, the depth available is thin.

Ayden Heaven, 19, has been the primary deputy. While the former Arsenal youngster has had his moments in the first team, examples of his inexperience started to show towards the end of Amorim’s reign and Heaven has seen just eight minutes of action across three appearances since the Carrick era began.

Academy graduate Godwill Kukonki has been called up to make up the numbers and provide emergency cover for a defensive unit that appears one stroke of bad luck away from crisis. If either Maguire or Yoro were to be injured, the outlook of United’s season could change dramatically.

De Ligt’s return still does not have a timeline and as United stare at the increasingly feasible prospect of losing the Dutchman for the remainder of the season, no risks can be taken with Martínez as United look to best Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea and secure at least a top-four finish.

