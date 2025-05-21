Man Utd’s Four ‘Irreplaceable’ Players Revealed
Manchester United reportedly only deem Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire as irreplaceable players ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Red Devils have endured a miserable 2024–25 campaign, sitting 16th in the Premier League table with one game of the season remaining. Defeat on the final day to Champions League-chasing Aston Villa would mean United finish the season on 39 points—their worst-ever tally by a considerable margin.
Ruben Amorim has been unable to reverse the alarming run of results that saw Erik ten Hag relieved of his duties in October, but the former Sporting CP manager has at least enjoyed success in the Europa League. Victory against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have enjoyed a similarly dismal domestic season, would earn United passage into next season’s Champions League and generate considerable revenue that could be used on summer transfers.
There’s been considerable discourse over the state of United’s current crop of players, with significant turnover expected in order to fund a potential Amorim-driven spending spree. As such, The Times report that only four players are deemed unsellable by United due to their importance; captain Fernandes, breakthrough forward Amad and central defenders Maguire and Yoro, the latter of whom rejected Real Madrid last summer to move to Old Trafford.
That means United, as speculated elsewhere, could be willing to listen to offers for the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo—two homegrown talents who would represent pure profit should they be sold, a major boost to complying with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.
Incomings appear to be focused on strengthening United’s hand up front, with Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap both strongly linked with moves. An arrival for one or both could spell the end of either Rasmus Højlund or Joshua Zirkzee’s tenures.
Some will feel that Højlund hasn’t been provided with the environment required to thrive up front, while an exit would be another damning indictment of the club’s recruitment last summer—United agreed to pay £72 million ($96.5 million) to Atalanta if all performance-related add-ons were met.