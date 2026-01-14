Man Utd Handed Huge Training Boost Ahead of Man City Derby

Manchester United received a welcome boost in Michael Carrick’s first training session as interim boss, coinciding with the returns of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo following their recent absences while away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

United have been without both key players since the chaotic 4–4 draw against Bournemouth on December 15. However, after quarter-final exits for Mbeumo’s Cameroon and Amad’s Ivory Coast last Friday and Saturday respectively, each is now back in Manchester.

Mbeumo started every game for Cameroon, although he didn’t manage to find the net, and was on the losing side against tournament hosts and favourites Morocco in the last eight. Conversely, Amad scored three times for the Ivorian side but was still unable to prevent defeat to Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.

After travelling from north Africa, the pair of forwards were present at training on Wednesday. With two more sessions to come before United host local rivals City in the second Manchester derby of the season on Saturday, it raises the possibility of both players starting Carrick’s first game in charge.

United are still missing Noussair Mazraoui, who left before the Bournemouth game. His Morocco side face Nigeria in the second semi-final on Wednesday night. He remains unavailable until at least after the weekend, whether the Atlas Lions progress or not, due to losing semi-finalists having to compete in a third place play-off scheduled for Saturday. The AFCON final is on Sunday, January 18.

Why Mbeumo, Amad Returns Are Important for Man Utd

Bryan Mbeumo is top scorer, despite missing the last month. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Since joining from Brentford in a deal that could rise to £71 million ($95.5 million), Mbeumo has been United’s top scorer with seven goals in all competitions. His pace, directness and willingness to shoot early should suit Carrick, who was used to playing with a forward line of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez during the early portion of his 12 years at Old Trafford.

Amad has two goals and three assists to his name this season but is another example of a very direct player. The 23-year-old could also benefit from an expected change of system to the one he knew under Ruben Amorim, having spent much of the campaign as a wing back, rather than a forward.

It is no coincidence that United have averaged under 1.2 goals per game while Mbeumo and Amad have been away, compared to 2.4 across the nine fixtures between the October international break and their departure for AFCON shortly before Christmas.

