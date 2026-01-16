Man Utd Injuries: Every Player Missing for Manchester Derby

The mood is veering towards borderline optimistic for Saturday’s Manchester Derby in the red half of the city, with Michael Carrick’s return representing another fresh start.

Supporters had grown tired of Ruben Amorim’s dogmatism, but INEOS were willing to see it through with the Portuguese coach before he butted heads with director Jason Wilcox.

Darren Fletcher was content with just a two-game reign, with Carrick coming back for a second interim spell. His first was brief but ultimately a success, with wins over Villarreal and Arsenal arriving on either side of a draw at Chelsea.

Carrick is no idealist who’s unlikely to dazzle tactically, but he proved himself at Middlesbrough to be an astute coach capable of installing savvy game plans for one-off occasions.

The former midfielder is well aware of what this fixture means, having played in it 30 times as a player, but a managerial clash with Pep Guardiola is likely to be more daunting than any Sky Blue engine room he faced off against. He’ll benefit from having a largely healthy squad at his disposal for Man City’s visit, but Carrick won’t be able to call upon a couple of players for the derby.

Here’s who Man Utd are poised to be without for Saturday’s game.

Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt’s back injury was initially played down. | Poppy Townson/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Status : Ruled Out

: Ruled Out Potential return date: Unknown

De Ligt hasn’t taken to the field since he played the entirety of Man Utd’s 2–1 win at Crystal Palace on November 30.

His back issue was initially described as a "small thing" by former manager Amorim, but it’s become clear that the injury is considerably more serious than first thought.

A week after playing down De Ligt’s injury, Amorim said he had to be "careful" with the defender, given that he was suffering from bouts of pain.

Carrick confirmed that the Netherlands international is still “carrying a bit of an issue” and will not be available.

Noussair Mazraoui

Morocco will play in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Status : AFCON

: AFCON Potential return date: vs. Arsenal (Jan. 25)

Mazraoui has started every single one of Morocco’s games at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the hosts, who were the favourites heading into the tournament, have advanced into Sunday’s final after beating Nigeria on penalties.

Morocco are facing Senegal in the showpiece event, meaning Mazraoui won’t be in action for Man Utd this weekend.

However, no matter what plays out in the final, Carrick should have the fullback available the following weekend when United visit Premier League leaders Arsenal. Mazraoui wasn’t a natural fit for Amorim‘s 3-4-2-1 but should emerge as Carrick’s first-choice right back in a back four.

Shea Lacey

Lacey was sent off in Man Utd’s FA Cup defeat last weekend. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Status : Suspended

: Suspended Potential return date: vs. Arsenal (Jan. 25)

18-year-old Lacey made his senior debut late on in Man Utd’s 2–1 defeat to Aston Villa on Dec. 21, and was subsequently used off the bench in both of the games overseen by Fletcher.

However, his cameo in the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion was brought to an end by virtue of a second yellow card, which he received for bouncing the ball in frustration at the referee’s decision to award Brighton a free-kick for his challenge on Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

As a result, Lacey will serve a one-game suspension and won’t be available for the derby.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE