Man Utd Facing Marcus Rashford Dilemma After Michael Carrick’s ‘Transfer Stance’ Revealed

Michael Carrick would like to see Marcus Rashford return to Manchester United next season if he is appointed as the club’s permanent manager, a report has revealed.

A clash with former boss Ruben Amorim saw Rashford shipped out on loan to Barcelona last summer in a deal which includes the option for a permanent transfer worth €30 million (£26 million, $35.7 million).

Reports suggest Barcelona are leaning towards triggering that option but, according to The Telegraph, Carrick would explore a possible reunion with the England international if he is given the chance to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

Would Rashford Entertain Man Utd Return?

Rashford was frozen out by Ruben Amorim. | Stephen White/CameraSport/Getty Images

Regardless of whether Barcelona choose to trigger their transfer option or not, the final decision on Rashford’s future will rest with the player himself. If he does not want to stay with Barcelona, he simply won’t.

In theory, that does leave the door open to an emotional reunion with United, for whom Rashford made 426 appearances before being ushered out the exit door by Amorim. It was the former Sporting CP tactician who drove United’s efforts to offload Rashford, so a change in the dugout has undoubtedly led to the thought of a return at the very least.

That being said, Rashford has shown no suggestions whatsoever of wanting a career anywhere other than Barcelona at this point.

“Of course what I want is to stay at Barça,” Rashford told SPORT in December, two weeks before Amorim was relieved of his duties. We have not heard from Rashford since.

In truth, Rashford’s relationship with his boyhood side began to deteriorate before his departure. The need for a fresh start contributed to his exit, as did United’s willingness to move on from a player who perhaps blew hot-and-cold one too many times.

It is for that reason that Rashford’s reunion with United feels incredibly unlikely.

Barcelona’s Risky Stance on Rashford Transfer

Barcelona could take a huge risk with Rashford. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The first option on Rashford’s future falls to Barcelona, who exploited United’s situation during the summer to land the 28-year-old on an affordable deal.

€30 million for a regular source of goals and assists across the Premier League for over a decade is, without a doubt, a real bargain, and Rashford has proven excellent value for money by making a major impact on Hansi Flick’s side this season.

There are suggestions that Barcelona are looking for a greater bargain, however. United’s weak negotiating stance—largely revolving around Rashford’s mammoth wages—has left the Blaugrana believing they may even be able to negotiate another discount from United.

To do so, however, they would need a firm commitment from Rashford to not only reject a future at Old Trafford, but dismiss murmurs of interest from elsewhere and focus solely on a future with Barcelona.

It would be a risky strategy, given United’s willingness to sell to a number of rich clubs across the continent, but one which would epitomise Barcelona’s nervy approach to the transfer market in recent years.

